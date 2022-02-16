College news

Joshua Mathiot was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Geneva College, Beaver Falls, where he is majoring in sports management/business and is a member of the football and track and field teams. A 2020 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, Josh is the son of Jim and Jackie Mathiot.

Madelyn Nolt, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at University of Tampa.

Emma Westcott, of Lancaster, and a 2021 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, was named to the president’s list with a GPA between a 3.75-4.0 for the fall 2021 semester at Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida.

Elizabeth Joy Whalen, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Millersville University.

Jasmin Summers, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at SUNY Morrisville.

Madelyn Fischer, of Leola, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Samford University, Birmingham, Alabama.

Miriam Lerner, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina. They are Eric Becker, of Denver; and Corbin Snavely, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Virginia. They are Rory K. Cantwell, of Lancaster; Maggie Hostetler, of Strasburg; Samantha A. Morse, of Ephrata; Katelyn F. Wiglesworth, of Landisville; and Katelyn A. Yoder, of Manheim.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Scranton. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Zack Harvey, Jillian Bradley. Lancaster — Julia Kuhns-Baione. Mohnton — Alexandra Weinstein, Nicole Weinstein. Mount Joy — Tanner Kohler. Reinholds — Elise Westhafer.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Emily Plowright. Lancaster — Madelyn Ciliento, Jarred Ford, Laura Horner, Imany Zorrilla, Jarred Ford, Imany Zorrilla, Imany Zorrilla. Leola — Joseph Mattes. Lititz — Kayla Bassoff, Kyle Lando, Serena Monteforte. Mohnton — Tessa Barrett. Paradise — Kristin Huenink, Kristin Huenink. Stevens — Lindsay Helock.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Lehigh University, Bethlehem. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Melissa Caracciolo, Grace Fahrney, Colton Fahrney, Josiah Frith, Anna Peris, Samuel Whitton, William Yaeger, Jamie Zamrin. Landisville — Brianna Snavely. Lititz — Ethan Heller, Julian Maldonado. Manheim — Kadin Becker. Mohnton — Kendalyn Judd, Aiden McCurley, Layne Raczy. Robesonia — Jacklyn Clauss. Willow Street — Luke Brodersen.

