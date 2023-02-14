College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Ursinus College, Collegeville. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Delanie Rogers. Cochranville — Matt Janik. Columbia — Naomi Marin. Elverson — Jessica Patterson. Ephrata — Brooke Ludwig. Honey Brook — Trinity Hardy, Kate Horan, Nathan Shultz. Lancaster — Te-Ojah Dennison-Morgan, Kiran Drew, Dylan Melby, Eddie Newman, Ashton Newswanger, Cassidy Noll, Kyleigh Pierce, Mary Weiss. Lincoln University — Liv Cross. Marietta — Matt Wallace. Mohnton — Mya Knappenberger. Morgantown — Rachel Hart, Bella Orsini, Molly Stevens. Parkesburg — Ilyssa Marsh, Manning Smith. Peach Bottom — Hailey Clark. Pequea — Diane Imboden. Robesonia — Izzy Dalesandro. Ronks — Lauren Markley.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Spirit Hurst. Columbia — Mary Auble. Denver — Kelby Weaver. Ephrata — Emilia Astudillo, Faith Poehner, Mark Shyshkovskyy. Lancaster — Omar Almanzar, Charles Beach, Paige Alana Bowermaster, Amanda Choong, Ezra Davulcu, McKenna DiComo, Alex Eggleston, Sandy Ferrare, Jasmin Grate, Sami Halfpenny, Tyler Handa, Tatiana Kauffman, Cleo Kendrick, Olivia Kenny, Olivia Koziel, Quinn McPhee, Madison Milewski, Ava Morgan, Frankie Reed, Taylor Richardson, Alexander Smith, Hunter Snider, Bailey Stechman, Austin Taylor, Andy Vo, Nicole Wesoloski, Sabrina Worthington. Leola — Link Ross, Ashley Vazquez. Lititz — Madi Edmiston, Gray Ford, Elizabeth Gregory, Paige Mosher. Manheim — Francisco Maldonado. Mount Joy — Thorne Havener, Cara Miller, Taj Younger. Mountville — Jonathan Shelor. Oxford — Christy Benedek. Stevens — AJ Rally. Strasburg — Tonna Harnish. Quarryville — Hannah Groff.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. They are listed with their hometowns. Lititz — Elizabeth Cranford, Alaina Fry, Brenna Fyfe, Mackenzie Miller, Max Olree. Manheim — Isaac Martin, Riley McGallicher.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Richard Bromirski. Kirkwood — Michael May. Lancaster — McKenna Conklin, Emmanuel Gitonga, Campbell Heller, Morgyn Wiley. Lititz — Harsh Patel. Manheim — Madelyn Barbush. Marietta — Kyra Perkins. Millersville — Lily Sugra. Morgantown — Morgan Mattia. Mount Joy — Emma Johnston. New Holland — Anastasija Gligorevic. Oxford — Elizabeth Makar, Johnathan Makar. Reinholds — Jameson Kernaghan. Robesonia — Abigail Becker, Leah Stoltzfus.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, West Virginia. They are Trey Matthew Rios, of Denver; Austin Keith Ruzika-Porter, of Denver; and Aaron Kent Snyder, of Willow Street.

Area student-athletes at Alvernia University were named to the Middle Atlantic Conference Academic Honor Roll for the fall 2022 semester. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Brianna Burkholder. Ephrata — Annika Galen, Angel Gonzalez-Garcia. Lancaster — Nick Denlinger, Brady Rager. Leola — Elizabeth Cloonan, Olivia Hess. Lititz — Emma Remaley. Marietta — Sean Haines. Millersville — Brooke Spezialetti. Mohnton — Cameron Rowe. Narvon — Kalyn Keen. Newmanstown — James Henry. Reamstown — Cera Gaston. Stevens — Katelynn Nedimyer. Willow Street — Elijah Carr.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhodes Island. They are Alyssa Green, of Honey Brook; and Alexandra Parise, of Lititz.

Madelyn Paterson, of Lancaster, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Furman University, Greenville, South Carolina.

Michelle Miley, of Lancaster, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Central Methodist University, Fayette, Missouri.

Lillian Becker, of Elizabethtown, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut.

Deeya Doshi, of Lancaster, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at The College of New Jersey, Ewing, New Jersey.

