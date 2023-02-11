College news

Dean’s list

Caroline Foltz earned both the dean’s list and athletics director’s honor roll at Virginia Tech for the fall 2022 semester. As an Honors College student earning a 4.0 GPA in her first semester, Foltz has been named an Honors College Norrine Bailey Spencer Strong Start Honoree. Based on her academic performance, Foltz has been selected to attend classes in London this summer and has been awarded the college’s Geo Scholarship for study abroad. Foltz, a member of the Virginia Tech swimming and diving team, is pursuing Bachelor of Arts degrees in both English and creative writing, and a minor in cinema. She also is a member of the Virginia Tech Honors College. A 2022 graduate and class salutatorian of Penn Manor High School, she is the daughter of Don and Christy Foltz, of Millersville.

Daniel Foltz earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Villanova University, where he is pursuing degrees in both economics and accounting. Foltz will intern this summer with Deloitte & Touche LLP in the audit and assurance group, based in the firm’s McLean, Virginia office. He also is involved in the university’s Business Analytics Society, Economics Club, and Sports Analytics Club. A 2020 graduate of Penn Manor High School, he is the son of Don and Christy Foltz, of Millersville.

Caroline May earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Pittsburgh, where she is a sophomore majoring in psychology. A 2021 graduate of Penn Manor High School, she is the daughter of Rick and Lisa May, of Mountville.

Iris Thomas earned the dean’s list with a 3.9 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at West Chester University, where she is a freshman majoring in nutrition/dietetics. She is the daughter of Erik and Desiree Thomas, of Marietta.

Sophia Ilkhanoff, of Lititz, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Villanova University, where she is majoring in political science. She is the daughter of Paula Silverstein and Bernard Ilkhanoff.

Sophia Collier, of Columbia, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Dickinson College, Carlisle.

Isabella Lapp earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Dickinson College, where she is a freshman. Lapp is the daughter of Stephanie Lapp, of Mount Joy.

Lauren Markley, of Ronks, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Ursinus College, Collegeville, where she is a freshman majoring in biology.

Eric Becker, of Denver, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina.

Mark D. Smith Jr. earned the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia. Mark is the son of Mark and Ashley Smith, of Holtwood.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Delaware Valley University, Doylestown. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Robert Bright. Conestoga — Emma Hamaker. Elizabethtown — Samantha Ippolito. Ephrata — Athena Castro, Katelyn Sauder. Gap — Kylie McGowan. Lancaster — Sarah Armstrong, Orion Frailey, Austin Reiff. Lititz — Elissa Niggel, Anthony Rago. Mohnton — Justin Kaufman. Pequea — Carley Sweigart. Reinholds — Chase Bailey. Strasburg — Jackson Price.

Conor McCoy, of Lititz, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts.

Hillary Murse, of Lancaster, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Franklin & Marshall College. A freshman intending to major in biology, she is a 2022 graduate of Manheim Township High School.

