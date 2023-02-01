College news

Dean’s list

Mary Elizabeth Wagner was named to the dean’s list for Klein College of Media and Communications at Temple University , earning a 4.0 for the fall 2022 semester. Mary Elizabeth is a senior and the daughter of Jim and Lori Wagner, of Lancaster.

Gabriella Root, of Landisville, earned the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at California University Penn West. Gabriella was also awarded Vulcan of the Week on Jan. 17, 2023, for her outstanding athletic swimming performance.

Dean and Ilisa Chasser, of East Hempfield Township, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Slippery Rock University. The twins are in their last semester of college and the pair have achieved the honor of making dean’s list for their seventh consecutive semester.

Makenzi C. Reed, of Wrightsville, earned dean’s list recognition for the fall 2022 semester at Elizabethtown College, where she is majoring in biology.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Moravian University. They are Austin Hittle, of Morgantown; Porter Kelly, of Oxford; Meghan Myers, of Lancaster; Elizabeth Valudes, of Lititz.

Area students were among those who earned the honors lists for the fall 2022 semester at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, New Hampshire. Students earning president’s list with a 3.70 GPA or greater are listed with their hometowns. Christiana — Brian McCormick. Columbia — Natalie Jones, Edwin Ortiz, Joseph Veneski. East Petersburg — Jeana Kemberling. Gap — Stephanie Norton. Honeybrook — John Trego. Lancaster — Ronald Causey, Taylor McDuffie, Joshua Pryce, Kevin Sutherland. Lititz — Grace Taylor. Manheim — Kelsey Osborne. Marietta — Shawn Latocha. Newmanstown — Jonathan Roberts. New Providence — Jessica Richardson. Nottingham — Tabitha Moore. Peach Bottom — Tianna Beiler. Students earning dean’s list with a 3.500 to 3.699 GPA are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Joylynn Valdes. Denver — Veronica Gierlich. Elizabethtown — Daniel Heim. Lancaster — Kiara Ballard, Margaret Ruto, Pedro Texidor. Lititz — Jonathan Tshudy. Newmanstown — Vincent Patrick Arrigo. Quarryville — Victoria Phillips.

Aiden Pavlek, of Stevens, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Nazareth College, Rochester, New York.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Mount Aloysius College, Cresson. They are Johnna Adams, of Lancaster; Savannah Keenen, of Lancaster; and Amanda Price, of Columbia.

Piper Graham, of New Providence, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Arilyn M. Tegtmeier-Oatman, of Holtwood, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at DeSales University, Center Valley. They are Elijah Eberly, of Elizabethtown; Caroline Erb, of Akron; Kylie McNamee, of Honey Brook; Gabriella Torchia, of Robesonia; Beth West, of Quarryville.

Jesse Kanagy, Lancaster, earned the dean’s list with a 3.90 to 4.00 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at Hesston College, Hesston, Kansas.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at SUNY Cortland, Cortland, New York. They are Caden Blandford, of Mohnton; and Cade Denlinger, of Elizabethtown.

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list with at least a 3.75 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at Goshen College, Goshen, Indiana. They are Rachel Mast, of Elizabethtown; and Willa Beidler, of Lancaster.

Sheridan Riva, of Lancaster, earned the dean’s list at Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana.

Devon Nee, of Lancaster, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia.

Alexis R. Gage, of Elizabethtown, earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Marywood University. She is the daughter of Matt and Heather Weaver Gage.

