College News

Honors

Alexandra Stauffer, of Mount Joy, was one of five students enrolled in HACC’s Honors Program to receive a full-ride scholarship. To apply for the scholarship, applicants were required to graduate from high school in 2020 or 2021 with one of the following: a GPA of at least 3.5, top 20% of class, 1150 SAT (reading and math) or an ACT composite score of 24. They also were required to apply and be accepted into HACC’s Honors Program. Recipients were randomly selected and are required to participate in the program through their graduation from HACC.

Elijah Terry, of Lancaster, has been awarded the Rams Court Basketball Scholarship from the Shepherd University Foundation for the 2021-22 academic year.

Joe Mazzur, of Lancaster, received a top score at ABC Keystone Chapter’s annual Local Craft Competition on Sept. 18, 2021, at the training facility in Manheim. Mazzur, a plumbing apprentice at ABC Keystone, demonstrated superior skills, training and safe work practices and will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the upcoming 2022 ABC National Craft Competition to be held March 15-17, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. There he will compete against apprentices from ABC’s 69 chapters nationwide.

Sophia Echevarria, of Harrisburg, was inducted into the 2021 Phi Betta Kappa Honor Society on Oct. 15, 2021, at Muhlenberg College.

Kerstin Wiegand, of Lancaster, was recently inducted into the Central Penn College Chapter of the Gamma Beta Phi National Honor Society.

Area students were among those who were inducted into Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha) Honor Society at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. Tri-Alpha promotes academic excellence, leadership development, and campus and community service for first-generation college students. They are Sophie Harple, of Honey Brook; and Meredith Reed, of Lancaster.

Casey Meier, of Elizabethtown, was recently initiated into the Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tennessee, circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

