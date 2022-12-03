College news

Graduations

Steven Petrone, of Lancaster, earned a Master of Science in cybersecurity from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, during the summer 2022 semester.

Area team members from the Giant Co. graduated from the Giant University Department Manager Business Academy at Central Penn College on Nov. 9, 2022. They are Ryan Annand, of Pequea; Jenna Eberly, of Stevens; and Kaitlyn Stuart, of Leola.

Honors

Nate Jean-Philippe, of Lancaster, was elected to serve on the Student Athlete Advisory Council as a representative of the men’s basketball team at Central Penn College.

Kutztown University women’s soccer player Dana Wentz, of Leola, was named to the Academic All-District team by College Sports Communicators.

Area students were among those at Central Penn College training for careers in medical assisting, phlebotomy, surgical technician, physical therapy assisting, and occupational therapy assisting who were recognized at a pinning ceremony on Nov. 14, 2022. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Hayley Koller. Elizabethtown — Grace Davidson, Haley Hoffman. Ephrata — Kimberly Matthews. Gap — Ryleigh Kurtz. Lancaster — Briana Riley. Lititz — Deborah Bachman, Chloe Bomberger, Lexi Hoover, Kerrigan McCardell, Morgan Metzler. Millersville — Axel Velazquez-Barbosa. Mount Joy — Zion Gibbs.

Area student-athletes were among those at Lebanon Valley College named All-Middle Atlantic Conference in fall 2022. Jocelyn Umana, of Ephrata, a member of the women’s soccer team, was named All-Middle Atlantic Conference Honorable Mention. Alyssa Yoder, of Narvon, a member of the women’s soccer team, was named All-Middle Atlantic Conference Second Team. Aaron Weitzel, of Reinholds, a member of the men’s soccer team, was named All-Middle Atlantic Conference Second Team.

