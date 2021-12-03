College news

Graduations

John Eckenrode, of Lititz, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology - biomedical sciences from Furman University, Greenville, South Carolina, on May 8, 2021.

Samson Hailu, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in accountancy from Northern Illinois University in June 2021.

Benjamin French, of Landisville, graduated in December 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in media arts production from Emerson College, Boston, where the Class of 2020 graduates were honored in a ceremony at Fenway Park on May 2, 2021.

Scott Stephens, of Elizabethtown, received a Bachelor of Science in communication from the University of Utah on May 6, 2021.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina. They are Maura Bramlitt, of Landisville; Rebecca Hight, of Lancaster; and Janessa Ocasio, of Mohnton.

Area students were among those who graduated May 22, 2021, from Hamilton College, Clinton, New York. Lily Delle-Levine, of Millersville, received a Bachelor of Arts in government and theatre, magna cum laude with departmental honors in government and theatre. Emmett Orgass, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies, with departmental honors in environmental studies.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from Widener University, Chester. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Conestoga — Adam Bailey, Bachelor of Science in business administration in finance. Lancaster — Eric Graff, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering; Steven Hollern, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Alexis Holloway, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Mohini Pradhan, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Hailey Welchans, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Leola — Bradley Strickler, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. Quarryville — Sarah Moore, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

Dean’s list

Elias S. Rhoads, of East Petersburg, was named to the president’s honor roll with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at University of Wyoming, Laramie, Wyoming.

Zachery Tomlinson, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Westminster College, New Wilmington.

Lillian Becker, of Elizabethtown, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut.

Area students were among those named to the president’s list with a 3.9 GPA or higher for the spring 2021 semester at Siena College, Loudonville, New York. The are Antonio Astarita, of Willow Street; and Annamaria Walden, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Sciences, Philadelphia. They are listed with their hometowns. Drumore — Sydney Sturgill. East Earl — Vera Wang. East Petersburg — Chandler Johnson. Ephrata — Jasmeen Kaur. Holtwood — Mark Smith. Lancaster — Andreea Glavce, Stuti Joshi, Sabrina Mallozzi, Emily Quan, Haide Sorial. Landisville — Christina Bui. Leola — Ashley Nguyen. Lititz — Emma Arnold, Danielle Jones. Manheim — Brooke Kratz. Millersville — Emily Robb. Mohnton — Hope Coffinberger. Mount Joy — Dylan Zuch. New Holland — Julie Nguyen. Paradise — Kishan Patel. Reinholds — Alec Sherk.

Honors

Kayla Eller, of Manheim, was honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award in Environmental Science from the College of Science and Engineering at Wilkes University during commencement in May 2021.

Catherine Yorgey, of New Holland, was inducted in spring 2021 into Phi Sigma Pi honors fraternity at Millersville University, Phi Kappa Phi honor society and the National Society of Leadership & Success.

Area students were among those who recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Millersville University. They are listed with their hometowns. East Petersburg — Adam Bachman. Ephrata — Katherine Maldonado. Lancaster — Briana Boots, Eathyn Brennan, Paula Grannells, Evan Hanzelman, Daniel Lembo, Allison Leonard, Alison Murphy, Katherine Pheysey, Nyeema Roberson. Landisville — Jordan Groff. Lititz — Hermenegildo Blanco. Millersville — Riley Boike, Kyle Coleman, Lindsey Diamond, Carson Gabner, Joseph Pisciotta, Santiago Ramos. New Holland — Catherine Yorgey. Oxford — Michael Raucci. Pequea — Dana Rankin. Willow Street — Brittany Kortright.

Area Lebanon Valley College student-athletes have been named to the Winter/Spring Academic All-Middle Atlantic Conference Team. Louise Nicole Honrade, of Lititz, women’s tennis team. Honrade played at #1 singles and #1 doubles for LVC. She finished with 11 combined victories with four in singles play and seven in doubles. Jacquelyn McBride, of Leola, women's tennis team. McBride played primarily at #2 singles and #1 doubles but also saw action at #1 singles toward the end of the season. She ended the year with 19 combined wins, most on the team, with 10 singles and nine doubles victories.

