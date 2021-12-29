College news

Honors

Area students were among those recognized for achieving academic honors in Francis Worldwide School of Continuing Studies at Saint Francis University, Loretto, for 2020-2021. They are Rebecca Gordner, of Denver; Renell Hassel, of Stevens; and Tabitha Rothacker, of East Petersburg.

Area students were among those in Philadelphia College of Pharmacy at University of the Sciences to receive their white coats at a ceremony on Sept. 18, 2021. The white coat ceremony is an annual rite of passage for students in their first professional year (third year) of USciences' six-year pharmacy program and symbolizes their dedication to the profession of pharmacy and to the care of others. They are Mina Salama and Haide Sorial, both of Lancaster.

The Bloomsburg University Forensics (Speech and Debate) team won the 1st Place Sweepstakes Award out of six schools at the Randolph-Macon College Invitational Tournament held Oct. 22-23, 2021, in Ashland, Va. Scott Miller, of Lancaster, helped the team take first place by placing fourth in Informative; sixth in Extemporaneous Speaking; and sixth in Single Dramatic Interpretation.

Connor Hamilton, of Strasburg, was one of 34 University of North Georgia cadets honored in September for earning earned Distinguished Military Student status for the 2021-22 academic year. To be selected, a cadet must be in the upper half of the academic class, the upper third of the ROTC class, and the upper third of UNG's Order of Merit List, established by the professor of military science. Additionally, cadets are chosen on the basis of interest and aptitude for military service and outstanding qualities of leadership and high moral character as demonstrated by participation and achievement in campus, civic and military activities.

The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association has named Lebanon Valley College to the organization’s IWLCA Zag Sports Academic Honor Squads. Local student-athletes include Morgan Ernst, of Lancaster; and Allison Hege, of Millersville. Ernst and Hege were among those also named to the IWLCA Zag Sports Division III Academic Honor Roll.

Zachary Reed, of Manheim, is one of four Lebanon Valley College track and field student-athletes to be recognized for academic performance during the 2020-21 season.

Colby Martin, of Lititz, is one of five Shenandoah University baseball players to earn All-State honors in selections announced July 2021 by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association. Rising junior Martin also earned Player of the Year accolades.

Area student-athletes are among 252 from Kutztown University honored as Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes. They are listed with their hometowns. Brownstown — Madison Delgado. Elizabethtown — Sydney Pierson, Erin Shifflet, Alicia Underkoffler. Leola — Dana Wentz. Lititz — Tyler Borg, Rylee Derr, Zach Peters. Manheim — Paul Novak. Mohnton — Andrea Danciu. Willow Street — Colleen Gilbert.

Area building construction technology students at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, were among those who earned certified installer status from the Vinyl Siding Institute, the first to receive the value-added credential under the institution’s fledgling partnership with the trade association. They are Nate M. Carsley, of Elverson; and Luis Torres Jr., of Lancaster.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.