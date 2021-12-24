College news

Honors

Catriona G. Mitchell, a native of Lititz, received a $1,000 scholarship from Omicron Delta Kappa to attend graduate school at Johns Hopkins University, Whiting School of Engineering. Mitchell graduated from Johns Hopkins University in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in applied mathematics and statistics. She also studied Mandarin Chinese and used her knowledge of the language in a study abroad program in Beijing during summer 2019. Mitchel participated in several activities on campus, including serving as a mathematics tutor, a resident advisor, and as the director of volunteer management on the executive board of Baltimore First, a student-led direct service program. Baltimore First taught her the importance of volunteer work and helped shape her understanding of social justice. Mitchel was also highly active in the JHU Circle, and becoming a member of ODK helped further instill her ideals of service. Mitchel is currently pursuing a Master of data science at Johns Hopkins.

Jenna M. Walmer, of Mount Joy, received a $1,000 scholarship from Omicron Delta Kappa to attend graduate school at Syracuse University, College of Arts and Sciences. Walmer graduated from Bridgewater College in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in international studies. Walmer was a varsity swimmer for Bridgewater and broke three school records during her four years on the team. She was also involved with swimming program at a local YMCA as a lead age group coach. Walmer focused her undergraduate research on the Holocaust and genocide. She spent a month studying at Oxford University through Bridgewater's Flory Fellows program, studying under one of the world’s leading Holocaust historians. After graduating from Bridgewater, Walmer attended West Chester University, where she received a Master of Art in Holocaust and genocide studies and a Master of Science in psychology. Her studies focused on analyzing Holocaust diaries to demonstrate how adolescent development acted as a form of resilience for the diarists. Additionally, she co-wrote a book on diary studies in higher education and was honored with the Graduate Student Association Award and Frederick Douglass Institute Award. Walmer is attending Syracuse University in pursuit of a Ph.D. in social psychology.

Hannah Cargill, of Lancaster, earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Teachers College. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

Miriam Lerner, of Lancaster, was named the recipient of The Lawrence Yourtee Prize Scholarship on Aug. 25, 2021, at the convocation ceremony at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York. Lerner, a sophomore, is a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. The Lawrence K. Yourtee Prize Scholarship, established by friends and former students in honor of Professor Yourtee, who taught chemistry at Hamilton from 1948 to 1982, is awarded to the student who has shown the greatest improvement in general chemistry in the first year.

Area Dickinson College students were among those who were awarded the U.S. Department of State Critical Language Scholarship to continue their studies for eight weeks during summer 2021. Rediet Patterson, a senior from Lancaster, and Xenia Makosky, a sophomore from Carlisle, furthered their study of Arabic through the scholarship. Patterson is a two-time recipient of the CLS, having also received the award in 2020.

Kayla M. Kent, of Elizabethtown, received the Surgical Technology Outstanding Academic Achievement Award on Aug. 7, 2021, at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, where she graduated with a degree in surgical technology.

Brooke Shimer, of Millersville, was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Shimer, a graduate assistant at Millersville University, will use funds from the award to complete a Master of Science degree in clinical psychology. Shimer was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2020 at Millersville University.

Brandon Jackson, of Atglen, was one of 11 student winners at Widener University’s annual Summer Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities Symposium held Sept. 24, 2021. Jackson was recognized in the Engineering I category for work done with faculty mentors Assistant Professor Babak Eslami and Associate Professor Kamran Fouladi. Jackson is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.