College news

Graduations

Jacky Zhou, of Columbia, received a Bachelor of Science in electrical and computer engineering in spring 2021 at the New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, New York.

Molly K. Stott, of Conestoga, received a Doctor of Pharmacy, cum laude, in May 2021 from the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island.

Hannah Bollinger, of Lititz, received a Bachelor of Arts in family science and human development from Montclair State University, Montclair, New Jersey, in June 2021.

Holly Miller, of Strasburg, received a Master of Divinity degree at University of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa, on May 1, 2021.

Michael Resh, of Manheim, received a Master of Arts degree from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Jessica Ann Losito, of Parkesburg, graduated in May 2021 from University of Connecticut.

Tuyen Le, of Marietta, received a Master of Science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, in summer 2021.

Area students were among those who graduated Aug. 21, 2021, from Kent State University, Kent, Ohio. Shenna Caravella, of Lancaster, received a Master of Music. Caytlyn Weiland, of Narvon, received a Master of Public Health.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York. Alexandra Johnson, of Elizabethtown, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater arts. Zachary Rago, of Elizabethtown, received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

Area students were among those who graduated in the spring 2021 from Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland. Spencer Barnett, of Willow Street, received a Master of Business Administration in management. Caileigh Roberts, of Columbia, received a Master of Medical Science in physician assistant studies.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from Adelphi University, Garden City, New York. James Phillips, of Willow Street, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in computer science. Nicole Mengel, of Lititz, received a a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2021 from Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Conestoga — Holly Martin, Bachelor of Science in management information systems. Elizabethtown — Hannah Kuntz, Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences. Kinzers — Daniel Lemaster, Bachelor of Fine Arts in photographic and imaging arts. Lancaster — Kamal Muradov, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Alexandra Struminger, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. Lititz — Jensen McConnell, Bachelor of Fine Arts in fine arts studio. Manheim — Nicholas Custodero, Associate of Applied Science in applied computer technology. Mohnton — Abigail Chen, Bachelor of Science in ASL-English interpretation. Morgantown — Cameron Higgins, Bachelor of Science in biology. Mountville — Cole Swiernik, Bachelor of Science in motion picture science. New Holland — John Tran, Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in computer science.

Nathanael Van Velson, of Lancaster, received a Doctor of Philosophy in mechanical engineering in summer 2021 from Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.

Area students were among those who graduated in summer 2021 from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Brunnerville — Zachary Fulmer, Master of Science in education. Elizabethtown — Carla Kauffman, Master of Science in education. Ephrata — Cynthia Schillaci, Master of Science in education. Honey Brook — Robin Letts, Doctor of Education in educational leadership/curriculum and instruction. Lancaster — Victoria Bell, Master of Science in education; Hannah Coble, Master of Science in education; Matthew Klein, Master of Science in education; Michael Mullen, Master of Science in education; Samantha Weigle, Master of Science in education. Lititz — Marie Bolettieri, Master of Science in education; Katelyn Hartman, Master of Science in education; Jacquelyn Hess, Master of Science in education; Michelle Hickey, Master of Science in education; Tiffany Williard, Master of Science in education. Marietta — John Radkiewicz, Master of Science in education. Reinholds — Rachel Szoke, Master of Science in education.

