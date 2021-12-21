College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the summer 2021 semester at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, New Hampshire. They are listed with their hometowns. Named to the president’s list with a GPA of 3.70 and above are the following students. Christiana — Emma Joseph. Columbia — Samantha Brady, Kim Buzzendore, Kristin Schauren, Kinsalynn Skirsky. Conestoga — Alexander Jarratt. Denver — Meghan Burns. Elizabethtown — Alyssa Derr, Ty Estel. Ephrata — Nicholas Vanderwende. Honey Brook — Brittany Markward. Lancaster — Courtney Braas, Yasmine Joseph, Frederic Urena Santos, Olivia Wall. Leola — Keith Stokes. Manheim — Brandon Hay, Eric Tobal. Marietta — Benjamin Kachel, William Perkins. Millersville — Tsahaynesh Glah-Fisher. Mohnton — Scott Rissmiller, Steven Ruhe. Morgantown — Tyler Welch. Mount Joy — Matthew Kratz, Alana Lintner, Megan Stitzel. Mountville — Jesse Salisbury. Narvon— Frank Pudlo. Oxford — Thomas Greene. Peach Bottom — Tianna Beiler. Quarryville — Matthew Curran, Richard Scholl. Reinholds — McKenzie Shannon. Named to the dean’s list with a GPA of 3.500 to 3.699 are the following students. Elizabethtown — Tammy Dommel. Ephrata — Brooke Bettencourt. Lancaster — Forrest Biddle, Michael Dague, Jacob Long, Sophia Peters, Wendy Smith. Lititz — Timothy Slogik. Marietta — Jennifer Stutzman. Newmanstown — Haines Brown. Willow Street — Ramon Diaz Ortiz.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.