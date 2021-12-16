College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Tufts University, Medford/Somerville, Massachusetts. They are Anna Quiros, of Lititz; and Theo Zhang, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. They are Paul Brian Charles, of Lancaster; and Alli B. Lovely, of Mountville.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2021 semester at University of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut. Brittany Braun, of Mountville, was named to the president’s list. Named to the dean’s list were William Briegel, of Conestoga; and Sheridan Schreyer, of New Holland.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Maine. They are listed with their hometowns. Cochranville — Chloe Feeny. Elizabethtown — Caeli Connolly. Lancaster — Peyton Sheaffer. Lincoln University — Devin Coffey. Lititz — Maddie Eberly. Middletown — Logan Donicker. Willow Street — Allysa Pray.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Bucknell University, Lewisburg. They are listed with their hometowns. Lititz — Sarah Knox, Zach Schaefer. Lancaster — Shannon Love, Elyse Nissley, Andrew Pogue, Ava Warfel.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Dickinson College. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Morgan Williams. Elizabethtown — Nathaniel McCloud, Charles Scharf, Christopher Scharf. Lancaster — Vanessa Daniels, Issy Fife, Kelly Hester, Jordyn Ney, Rediet Patterson. Lititz — Lexi Pelletier. Pequea — Katrina Faulkner.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Hannah Hostetler. Elizabethtown — Hannah Kuntz, Spencer Roth. Kinzers — Daniel Lemaster. Lancaster — Shane Burke, Matt Churchill, Zelig Goodman-Hoffman, Alexandra Struminger. Lititz — Daniel Bjanes, Asher Christner, Olivia Gallucci, Jensen McConnell. Manheim — Jonny Brown, Sophie Buckwalter. Marietta — Michael Maag, Shawn Maag. Mohnton — Abigail Chen. Mountville — Cole Swiernik. Strasburg — Jose Estevez.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Salisbury University, Salisbury, Maryland. They are Caila Hickey, of Lancaster, Sydney Duplissey, of Millersville; and Abigail Heidelbaugh, of Quarryville.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Seton Hall University, South Orange, New Jersey. They are listed with their hometowns. Honey Brook — Robert Hagenow. Lancaster — Lejla Behric, Keegan France, Catherine Horner, Claire Wolfe. Marietta — Isabelle Santiago-Vega.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the summer 2021 semester at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Stephanie Barner, Carol Thach. Ephrata — Peter Hughes. Gap — Fallon Wise. Lancaster — Kevin Hen, Kristopher Mast, Barry Walters, Salem Westlund. Lititz — Maranda Stoltzfus. Manheim — Natalie Cassel. Mount Joy — Michelle Siejak. Willow Street — Denise Brenneman.

Caitlin Mensch, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the summer 2021 semester at DeSales University, Center Valley.

