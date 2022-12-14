College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina. They are Eric Becker, of Denver; and Corbin Snavely, of Lititz.

Honors

Eric Becker, of Denver, was awarded gold stars for spring 2022 semester at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher.

Area student-athletes were among those at Lebanon Valley College who were named Academic All-District in fall 2022 by College Sports Communicators. They are Lauren Weaver, of Lancaster, and a member of the women’s soccer team; and Alyssa Yoder, of Narvon, and a member of the women’s soccer team.

Samuel Rothstein, of Mount Joy, is one of seven Lebanon Valley College students named to the Middle Atlantic Conference 2022 Fall Sportsmanship Team. Rothstein, a graduate of Donegal High School and a member of the men’s cross country team, finished 31st at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships. One student-athlete in each sport was nominated by their coach for inclusion on the team, which recognizes student-athletes who exemplify great character and demonstrate the act of sportsmanship both and off the field. They represent their team, institution and the conference with high integrity, and exhibit respect for themselves, teammates, coaches and opponents.

Christopher Richards, of Lancaster, was named to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the fall 2022 season at Muhlenberg College, Allentown, where he is on the men’s soccer team.

Etsub Tolossa, of Mountville, was accepted to participate in The Washington Center’s competitive 2023 Inside Washington seminar, fully-funded. The one-week seminar will be held in Washington, D.C., Jan. 3-11, 2023. Tolossa is studying biochemistry and religious studies at Albright College.

