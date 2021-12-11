College news

Dean’s list

Anna DeGoede, of Mount Joy, was named to the provost’s list with a perfect 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York.

Breeann Benfer, of Columbia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Youngstown State University, Youngstown, Ohio.

Adrienne Nolt, of Elizabethtown, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Adelphi University, Garden City, New York.

Ellen Albers, of Lititz, was named to dean’s list for the spring 2021 trimester at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.

Christine Henry, of Lancaster, was named to the chancellor’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at Troy University, Troy, Alabama.

Area students were among those named to the presidential honor list for the spring 2021 semester at New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, New York. They are Jacky Zhou and Wilson Zhou, both of Columbia.

Isaac Erickson, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Melody Scott, of Manheim, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee.

Corbin Snavely, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina, where he was also awarded a gold star for achieving a 3.7 GPA or higher.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts. Audrey G. Salmons, of Lancaster, was named to first honors with a GPA of 3.8 or above. Morris Gelbart, of Landisville, was named to second honors with a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College. They are Emma Groff, of Ephrata; Elizabeth Mehesy, of Elizabethtown; Teresa Rodgers, of Lancaster.

