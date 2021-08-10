College news

Graduations

Sharon Rose Christner, of Lancaster, received a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing on May 19, 2021, from Hollins University, Roanoke, Virginia.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. East Petersburg — Tayler Lauren Popalis, cum laude, bachelor’s degree in business administration; Wesley Smith, master’s degree in kinesiology. Lancaster — Justin J. Edwards, cum laude, bachelor’s degree in Arabic and Middle Eastern studies and political science; Madison L. Schwartz, bachelor’s degree in kinesiology; Chrysoula A. Worry, bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2021 from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Aaron Anater, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Arts in communication and information sciences. Hanna Spratford, of Mount Joy, received a Master of Science.

Area students were among those who graduated May 15, 2021, from Grove City College. They are listed with their hometowns. Brownstown — Emily Kuhn. Columbia — Natalie Ciepiela. Elizabethtown — Elizabeth Franz. Ephrata — Abigail Burkholder. Lancaster — William York. Landisville — Damon Deck, Zachary Walter. Leola — Connor Hunt. Lititz — Malachi Lyon, Darin Mumma. Mount Joy — Corinne Mummau. Oxford — Melissa Martin, Benjamin Millar. Reinholds — Graham Shuman. Salunga — Katie Grosh.

Dean’s list

Melijah Harris, of Columbia, was named to the provost’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Troy University, Troy, Alabama.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — William Been, Richard Bromirski, Elizabeth Mendenhall. Kirkwood — Michael May. Lancaster — Rece Bender, Shannon Campbell, McKenna Conklin, Blake Miller, Tazaiel Whitfield. Lititz — Carter Forney. Manheim — Hannah Barbush, Madelyn Barbush. Marietta — Kyra Perkins. Mohnton — Olivia Wenrich. Mount Joy — Emma Johnston. Mountville — Andrew Barton. New Holland — Anastasija Gligorevic. Oxford — Caitlyn Darczuk, Rebecca Jordan, Elizabeth Makar, Johnathan Makar. Reinholds — Jameson Kernaghan. Robesonia — Karlee Altland, Abigail Becker, Haley Klisiewicz, Leah Stoltzfus.

Honors

Area students were among those who were inducted into the Central Penn College Chapter of the Gamma Beta Phi National Honor Society on May 8, 2021. They are Deborah Bachman, Shane Howell, and Catherine Rivera, all of Lititz; and Allison Huhn, of Manheim.

Area students were among those honored for their demonstrated leadership during the 2020-2021 academic year at Lebanon Valley College. Kodee Bair, of Mount Joy, received the Sigma Alpha Pi Award; Evan Crawford, of Lititz, received the Outstanding Programmer of the Year; Braydon Shuck, of Elizabethtown, received the Graduating Student Award and Sigma Alpha Pi Award; Benjamin Tressler, of Reamstown, received the Outstanding First-year Resident Assistant.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.