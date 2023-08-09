College news

Graduations

Nicole Diann Weinhold, of Denver, graduated summa cum laude, from La Salle University, Philadelphia, with a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology. She was also inducted into the Psi Chi International Honor Society for Psychology. Nicole plans to earn her doctoral at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Jill Heine earned a Masters in Restorative Justice from the Center for Peace and Justice at Eastern Mennonite University. A graduate of Pequea Valley High School, she earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Pennsylvania State University, main campus. Jill will be pursing a career in restorative justice looking to help organizations build workplace culture that affirms each person and addresses conflict in a healthy way.

Carter R. Snavely, of Lititz, graduated cum laude with an Associate in Applied Sciences degree in architectural technology from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology on May 20. A 2020 graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of Dean and Susan Snavely, of Lititz.

Nicholas M. Boomsma earned a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering from the A. James Clark School of Engineering at the University of Maryland – College Park in May. His capstone project was autonomous control of interacting robots. He is a 2019 graduate of Manheim Township High School.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2023 from Muhlenberg College, Allentown. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Ephrata — Emily Plowright, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in psychology with music minor and studio art minor. Lancaster — Samantha Eynon, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in business administration with analytics minor; Imany Zorrilla, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology. Lititz — Bang Vu, Bachelor of Science in physical science. Mohnton — Tessa Barrett, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology with studio art minor.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2023 from Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia. Gavin Horning, of Ephrata, earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Seanna Krikorian, of Morgantown, earned a Bachelor of Music in performance. Connor Naugle, of Mohnton, earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Michelle Miley, of Lancaster, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English on May 13, 2023, from Central Methodist University, Fayette, Missouri.

Adrianna Strait, of Columbia, earned a Bachelor of Science in animal health, summa cum laude, in spring 2023 from Centenary University, Hackettstown, New Jersey.

Lauren Prange, of Lancaster, earned a Juris Doctor degree at Widener University Delaware Law School, Wilmington, Delaware, on May 19, 2023.

Johnna A. Adams, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, from Mount Aloysius College, Cresson, on May 13, 2023.

Yining Chen, of Lancaster, earned a Master of Architecture from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta in May 2023.

Ashley Sham, of Lititz, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in May 2023 from Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, located in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2023 from the University of Tampa, Tampa, Florida. Lillian Marino, of Lititz, earned a Bachelor of Science in allied health and a Bachelor of Science in psychology. Lakelan Reynolds, of Willow Street, earned a Bachelor of Science in management. Katelyn Smith, of Willow Street, earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2023 with an undergraduate degree from Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Jesse Fellenbaum. Elizabethtown — Emily Wolfe. Honey Brook — Julianna Norris. Lancaster — Zachary Brubaker, Sarah Etter, Abbigail Paterson, Madelyn Whetzel. Lititz — Selena Gerlach, Evan Lyon, Luke Roche. Washington Boro — Matthew Julian.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.