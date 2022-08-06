College news

Dean’s list

Josh Mathiot was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Geneva College in Beaver Falls, where he is majoring in sports management/business. He is also a member of the football and track & field teams at Geneva. A 2020 graduate of Conestoga Valley, he is the son of Jim and Jackie Mathiot, of Leola.

Emma Bailey Wolf was recently named to the dean’s list at Drexel University in Philadelphia. A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, she is the daughter of Brad and Lisa Wolf, of Lancaster.

Caelin Grambau was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Pittsburgh, where she is a sophomore with a double major in English writing and Spanish language in the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences. Caelin is the daughter of Todd and Stephanie Grambau, of Lititz.

Nicholas Feddock was named to the dean’s list for both the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters at Lebanon Valley College, where he is a rising sophomore majoring in business administration. A 2021 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of Gary and Deb Feddock, of Lititz.

Caroline May was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Pittsburgh, where she is a rising sophomore majoring in psychology. A 2021 graduate of Penn Manor High School, she is the daughter of Rick and Lisa May, of Mountville.

Sophia Ilkhanoff, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Villanova University’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Miriam Lerner, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York, where she is a rising junior majoring in art history and environmental studies.

Kevin Draeger was named to the dean’s list for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years at Widener University, where he is a ROTC Cadet studying biomedical engineering. He is the son of Michelle Schlectic and Ralph Draeger, of Landisville.

Kiana Haldeman, of Manheim was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2022 semester at Messiah University, where she is majoring in Spanish education with a minor in public relations.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Misericordia University, Dallas. They are Breanna Fluhr, of Willow Street; Chloe Hain, of Lititz; Madelyn Heidlauf, Mount Joy; and Jude Unitis, of Atglen.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Sarah Pereverzoff. Conestoga — Anika Hurst. East Petersburg — Zach Sowers. Elizabethtown — Ben Greenleaf, Carol Thach. Ephrata — Griffin Snyder. Holtwood — Cienna Stover. Lancaster — Ella Brubaker, Jess Deen, Mesa Dula, Mike Marino, Kristopher Mast, Jansen Miller, Noah Swartzentruber, Loni Waters. Landisville — Veronica Horst. Lititz — Mary Kate Bomberger, Jessica Chea, Brent Cox, Janessa Zimmerman. Manheim — Camelie Vazquez, Aden Weybright. Mount Joy — Jamie Walmer. Mountville — Brandy Troutman. New Holland — Owen Reich. Strasburg — Ike Esh.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Mount Aloysius College, Cresson. They are Regan LaRue Church, of Lancaster; and Allyson Spenser DeBerry, of Elizabethtown.

Negel Martell, of Ephrata, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Union University, Jackson, Tennessee.

Jesse Kanagy, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Hesston College, Hesston, Kansas.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Davis & Elkins College, Elkins, West Virginia. They are Elizabeth Markley, of Lancaster; and Zachary McGillan, of Ephrata.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Goshen College, Goshen, Indiana. They are Willa Beidler, of Lancaster; Rachel Mast, of Elizabethtown; and Lydia Nolt, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Bucknell University, Lewisburg. They are listed with their hometowns. Brownstown — Nicole Reddig. Elizabethtown — Hope Abel, Miles Book, Ben Davis. Ephrata — Ally Richwine. Lancaster — Auden Block, Will Choi, Braeden Glass, Hannah Schultheis, Anneliese Smith, Aaron Swope, John Uysal, Vienne Warfel. Lititz — Noah Martin, Meghan Quinn, Jake Schaefer. Millersville — Hannah Smith. Mount Joy — Jarrod Smith.

Danna Yerkes, of Lititz, was named to the honors list for the spring 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio, Toledo, Ohio.

Christine Henry, of Lancaster, was named to the chancellor’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2022 semester at Troy University, Troy, Alabama.

Jacob Musselman, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Westminster College, New Wilmington.

Michelle Miley, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Central Methodist University, Fayette, Missouri.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Hood College, Frederick, Maryland. They are Allison Dickson, of Reinholds; Gabrielle Dolan, of Quarryville; Johnes Lehmer, of Columbia; Julee Wells, of Elizabethtown; and Samuel Wheeler, of Kirkwood.

Savanna Smucker, of Manheim, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Messiah University, Mechanicsburg, where she is a nursing major.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Slippery Rock University. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Lauryn McNutt. Columbia — Rachel Male. Denver — Leanne Digman, Julia Snader. Elizabethtown — Devyn Clair, Melina Putt, Abigail Thomas. Ephrata — Aubree High. Lancaster — Dean Chasser, Ilisa Chasser, Riley Goerner. Landisville — Karli Kiehl. Lititz — Amelia Risser. Manheim — Jennifer Klink. Mohnton — Tswjhwm Lo. Mountville — Nicole Katelan. Oxford — Samantha Loftus.

