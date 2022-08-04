College news

Honors

Jonathan Martin, formerly of Lititz, a 2022 graduate of the University of Delaware is one of two students to receive the Alexander J. Taylor award for outstanding senior in spring 2022. This award for academic achievement, leadership and community service is awarded to a male and female student by the University of Delaware Alumni Association.

Dalton Koller, of Atglen, was one of two Central Penn College student-athletes recognized by the United States Collegiate Athletic Association with an All American Honorable Mention for performance on and off the basketball court. Koller is a rising sophomore majoring in corporate communications.

Area students were among 13 who were recently awarded scholarships from the Merit Shop Training and Research Center in Manheim. The $24,500 in scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year brings the total to $574,850 that has been awarded by the center since its inception, helping students entering a career path in the construction industry. The purpose of the Merit Shop Construction Scholarship Program, sponsored by ABC Keystone and administered by MSTRC, is to assist individuals seeking to further their education in careers in construction. The recipients are listed with their hometowns and scholarship awards. Elizabethtown — Matthew Sharp, $2,000. Lancaster — Joel Bitler, $1,500. Lititz — Zach Jerchau, $1,500; Carson Sands, $2,000. Marietta — Tristan Stark, $3,000. Mount Joy — Hunter Gehman, $2,000; Luke Redkay, $2,500.

Francie Barbee, a 2022 graduate of Manheim Township High School, was selected as a recipient of the $2,000 Kathryn F. Gruber Scholarship with the Blinded Veterans Association. This award was based on recommendations for academic achievement and personal accomplishments. Francie will be attending Western Illinois University in the fall to pursue her undergraduate degree in speech and language pathology. She is the daughter of Scott and Jaime Barbee, of Lititz.

Camille Kuczynski, of Hempfield High School, is one of four high school seniors recently awarded the Mid Penn Bank Anna Woodside Scholarship by Mid Penn Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The annual scholarship rewards deserving students with $1,000 each for college tuition costs. The recipients were selected from nearly 200 applicants residing within Mid Penn Bank’s service area. Each was selected based on academic achievement, community service and an essay about future career goals.

Area students were among those who earned the Student Scholar Athlete Awards at Alvernia University. They are William Fagley, of Mohnton; Braden Kreider, of Elizabethtown; Trent Rider, of Leola; and Avery Walker, of Mount Joy.

Area student-athletes at Lebanon Valley College were among those who received All-Middle Atlantic Conference accolades in spring 2022. They are listed with their hometowns, teams and awards. Elizabethtown — Eddie Myers, men’s track and field team, All-Middle Atlantic Conference Second Team in the long jump. Lancaster — Owen Linder, men’s track and field team, All-Middle Atlantic Conference First Team in the 4x100 relay. Leola — Jacquelyn McBride, women’s tennis team, All-Middle Atlantic Conference First Team. Lititz — Louise Nicole Honrade, women’s tennis team, All-Middle Atlantic Conference First Team and MAC Tournament MVP. Manheim — Zachary Reed, men’s track and field team, All-Middle Atlantic Conference Third Team in the 110 meter hurdles; Eliana Shenk, women’s tennis team, All-Middle Atlantic Conference Second Team. Mohnton — Justin Schuetz, men’s tennis team, All-Middle Atlantic Conference First Team and MAC Player of the Year.

Pennsylvania College of Technology awarded its first DAISY Awards in May 2022 to nursing student Britney S. Kattau, of Ephrata, and faculty member Karen L. Martin, associate professor of psychiatric nursing. Award winners can be nominated by peers, colleagues, patients, families or alumni. Winners are selected by a committee in Penn College’s nursing program. Kattau, who is pursuing an associate degree in nursing, received The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students. Martin received The DAISY Award for extraordinary nursing faculty. Each honoree receives a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch.

Area students were among those who received a National Merit $2,500 Scholarship. The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. The finalists are judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Winners are Kendall E. Eby, of Lititz; Ayush S. Iyer, of Lancaster; Naomi-Jeanne E. Main, of Lancaster; Bryan W. Murray, of Elizabethtown; and Alexa G. Wenger, of Lititz.

William Fagley, of Mohnton, was officially corded as a graduating member of Alvernia University’s honors program in May.

Clark Mummau, of Mount Joy, is serving as the president of the Grove City College Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.