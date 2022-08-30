College news

Honors

Area students were among 34 Pennsylvania College of Technology students who recently attained International Codes Council certification as building code specialists. They are Nate M. Carsley, of Elverson, and Rebekah E. Mang, of New Holland.

Madison Felpel, of Lititz, was one of 20 Mansfield University music students who provided backup vocals for multiplatinum-selling recording artist Josh Groban during a concert at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York, on July 5, 2022.

Area student-athletes were among those at Lebanon Valley College named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s winter 2021-22 and spring 2022 academic honor roll. They are listed with their hometowns and teams. Denver — Olivia Sensenig, women’s track and field team. Elizabethtown — Eddie Myers, men’s track and field team. Ephrata — Alyssa Wene, women’s lacrosse team. Lancaster — Jeffrey Campagna, men’s track and field team. Leola — Jacquelyn McBride, women’s tennis team. Lititz — Elise Balmer, women’s basketball team; Julia Forsythe, softball team; Louise Nicole Honrade, women’s tennis team; Blair Shaffer, baseball team. Manheim — Bryce Eberly, baseball team; Laura Good, women’s track and field team; Livia Jackson, women’s lacrosse team; Zachary Reed, men’s track and field team; Eliana Shenk, women’s tennis team. Mohnton — Justin Schuetz, men’s tennis team. Mount Joy — Celia Yost, women’s swimming team. Narvon — Alyssa Yoder, women’s golf team. Pequea — Kyle Echterling, men’s swimming team. Quarryville — Damian Martinez, men’s track and field team. Stevens — Derek Sauder, men’s swimming team.

Area student-athletes earned athletic director’s list honors for the spring 2022 semester with at least a 3.0 GPA at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia. They are Gavin Horning, of Ephrata, and Hannah Mink, of Elizabethtown.

Area career and technical students won awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 22-23, 2022. More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 41 acres. Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 108 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. Elizabeth Miles, of Columbia and a student at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, was awarded the college gold medal in graphic communications. Angelica L. Jones, of Mount Joy and a student at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center-Willow Street, was awarded the college silver medal in dental assisting. Team M (consisting of Alex Cahoone, Matthew Mykut, Tanner Sidella), from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, was awarded the college bronze medal in welding fabrication.

Adam Eby, of Lancaster, earned the provost prize in finance in May 2022 from Elmira College, Elmira, New York. Recipients of the provost prizes are outstanding in the classroom in terms of their writing, presentation, and critical-thinking skills.

Area students were among those honored with academic excellence awards at Alvernia University in spring 2022. Kayla-Ann Bain, of Lancaster, earned the Doctor of Physical Therapy Academic Excellence Award. Delaney Wise, of Denver, earned the Outstanding Social Work Academic Award. Amy Pelotte, of Lancaster, earned the Master of Science in Occupational Therapy Clinical Excellence Award and the Master of Science in Occupational Therapy Academic Excellence Award.

Area student-athletes were among eight from Lebanon Valley College named to the Middle Atlantic Conference Winter 2021-22 and Spring 2022 Academic All-MAC teams. Louise Nicole Honrade, of Lititz, was named to the spring team. Honrade was previously named All-MAC Commonwealth First Team. Zachary Reed, of Manheim, was named to the winter and spring teams. Reed’s other postseason accolades include All-MAC First Team in two events and All-MAC Third Team in one event. Justin Schuetz, of Mohnton, was named to the spring team. Schuetz’s additional postseason accolades included MAC Commonwealth Player of the Year and All-MAC Commonwealth First Team.

Rory Cantwell, of Lancaster, was one of 11 Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Virginia, tennis players named Intercollegiate Tennis Association scholar-athletes.

Area student-athletes were among those recognized for their performance in the classroom and on the field, court, track and course with their selection to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the spring 2022 season at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. They are Samantha Eynon, of Lancaster; Jarred Ford, of Lancaster; and Kyle Lando, of Lititz.

Area student-athletes were among those who earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference scholar-athlete recognition for the recently completed 2021-22 season at Mansfield University. They are Danielle Drain, of Denver, women’s soccer team; Gabby Drumm, of Willow Street, softball team; Carli Eberly, of Ephrata, field hockey team; Josh Farina, of Lititz, baseball team.

Area student-athletes were among those who earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference scholar-athlete recognition for the recently completed 2021-22 season at Lock Haven University. They are listed with their hometowns and teams. Elizabethtown — Marena Lonardi, women’s basketball. Lancaster — Kayln Keen, women’s soccer; Justin Lichtenwalner, baseball; Summer Peters, softball; Alexis Rennix, women’s swimming; Elijah Washington, men’s basketball. Landisville — Abigail Burdyn, women’s soccer. Manheim — Billie Jo Bollinger, women’s track and field. Quarryville — Morgan Perry, women’s track and field/cross country.

Kaitlyn Bistline, of Lancaster, was among a few select students to take part in the first Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, at the University of Alabama. The program aims to inspire and develop a group of 20 aspiring young civic leaders from India and the United States to work together to advance civil rights, social justice and inclusion locally, nationally and internationally by exploring the histories and legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Area student-athletes were among those who earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference scholar-athlete recognition for the recently completed 2021-22 season at Bloomsburg University. They are listed with their hometowns and teams. East Petersburg — Margaret Shaffer, women’s swimming. Elizabethtown — Kimberly Bucher, women’s soccer; Gabrielle Walsh, women’s swimming. Lancaster — Sarah Capoferri, women’s tennis; Sarah Castronova, women’s cross country/track and field; Katherine Fluck, women’s lacrosse; Erin Gingrich, women’s lacrosse. Millersville — Anna Sugra, women’s swimming. Mohnton — Courtney Hubric, women’s swimming. Mount Joy — Ashley Maxwell, field hockey; Daniel Mueser, men’s swimming team; Julianne Wheeler, field hockey team. New Holland — Megan Fisher, women’s basketball. Strasburg — Emma Gochnauer, women’s basketball.

Area student-athletes were among those who earned Academic All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors for the 2021-22 academic year at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia. They are Gavin Horning, of Ephrata; Hannah Mink, of Elizabethtown; and Saige Musser, of Denver.

