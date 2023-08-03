College news

Honors

Nikolai E. Kochel, of Ephrata, was one of three Kutztown University students to be inducted into its 2023 class of Lambda Alpha National Anthropology Honor Society in spring 2023.

Billie Jo Bollinger, of Manheim, was honored at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven during its spring Lavender Graduation celebration. Lavender Graduation is a nationwide event that celebrates the academic achievements of LGBTQ+ students and allies.

Carly Ludwig, of Ephrata, was named a Distinguished Teacher Candidate by the Maryland Association of Teacher Educators. Colleges in Maryland and Washington, D.C., are invited annually to select one exemplary teacher candidate from each institution and Ludwig was one of 29 students chosen to receive this honor for 2023. Ludwig graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and departmental honors in elementary education in addition to a minor in theatre arts from McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland, on May 20, 2023. She also earned The Michael and Polly Beaver Award for Excellence in Education and The Lynn F. Gruber Medal for proficiency in extracurricular activities. During her time at the college, Ludwig was involved as a student ambassador, peer mentor, and student accessibility and support services tutor. In addition, she was a member of the Student Alumni Council and the Alpha Psi Omega national theatre honor society, Alpha Lambda Delta national honor society, and Pi Gamma Mu international honor society in the social sciences. Ludwig has accepted a full-time teaching position with Carroll County Public Schools at Eldersburg Elementary School, where she also completed her student teaching internship.

Three 2023 graduates of Donegal High School earned scholarship awards from the Ashara-Casiphia Masonic Lodge #551 in Mount Joy. They are Jered Mackison, Allison Fry, and Sarah Hamm.

Area student-athletes earned a spot on the athletic director’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia. They are Tyler Blittersdorf, of Kirkwood; Gavin Horning, of Ephrata; Kiersten Hostetter, of Lancaster; and Sydney Shepos, of Lancaster.

Area student-athletes at Lebanon Valley College earned Academic All-District honors from College Sports Communicators as part of their spring and at-large teams. Justin Schuetz, of Mohnton, a graduate of Berks Catholic High School and member of the men’s tennis team, is pursuing a Master of Business Administration at LVC. He was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Year this year for the second straight season after sweeping through conference play with a 7-0 record at number one singles. Schuetz was 16-3 in singles this year and 12-9 in doubles while leading the Dutchmen to their second consecutive conference title and NCAA Tournament appearance. Louise Nicole Honrade, of Lititz, a graduate of Manheim Township High School and member of the women’s tennis team, is pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy at LVC. She was a first team selection to the All-Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Team for the second consecutive year after recording a 5-2 singles record and 6-1 doubles record during conference play. Honrade was 17-4 overall at number one singles and recorded a 15-6 doubles record. Livia Jackson, of Manheim, a graduate of Hempfield High School and member of the women’s tennis team, is pursuing a Master of Science in speech-language pathology at LVC. She earned All-Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth honors after recording a 4-1 conference singles record during her first year on the team. Jackson went 10-5 in singles mainly playing at number three. Jackson finished second at number three singles in the fall at the MAC Individual Championships. Eliana Shenk, of Manheim, a graduate of Manheim Central High School and member of the women’s tennis team, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in business administration at LVC. She earned All-Middle Atlantic Conference honors for the second consecutive season after a 4-1 singles mark and 5-0 doubles record during conference play this year. Shenk won the number five singles title at the MAC Individual Championships during the fall and finished the year with a 16-4 singles record and 15-6 mark in doubles. Blair Shaffer, of Lititz, a graduate of Warwick High School and member of the baseball team, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology at LVC. He has pitched in six games this season with 11.1 innings out of the bullpen. Shaffer has a 0-2 record with a 14.29 earned-run average and four strikeouts. Owen Linder, of Lancaster, a graduate of Conestoga Valley Senior High School and member of the men’s track and field team, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in accounting at LVC. He reached the medal stand four times at the Middle Atlantic Conference Indoor Championships and three times at the MAC Outdoor Championships. Linder finished seventh in the 60 meters at the MAC Indoor Championships running a career best time of 7.15 seconds in the preliminaries. He finished eighth in the 200 meters and was first leg of the 4x200 meter relay team that finished seventh and the third leg on the 4x400 relay team that won the MAC Championship. During the Outdoor Championship Linder finished 10th in the 100 with a career best time of 11.11 seconds, sixth in the 200 after running a career best time of 22.31 seconds in the preliminaries, was the third leg on the 4x100 relay team that finished second and was the opening leg on the 4x400 relay team that finished fourth.

Area students were recognized for excellence at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Atlanta, on June 21-22, 2023. More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who met a threshold contest score. The Skill Point Certificate represents workplace readiness in the occupational specialty and students can add the certificate to their employment portfolio as an indicator of proficiency. Thomas Alexander, of Pequea and a student at Lancaster County Career & Tech Center-Brownstown, was awarded a skill point certificate in architectural drafting. Landon A. Lehman, of Lancaster and a student at Lancaster County Career & Tech Center-Mount Joy, was awarded a skill point certificate in firefighting.

