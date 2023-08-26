College news

Honors

Allison Evans received the President Walker Award for maintaining a 4.0 GPA during her first semester at Penn State University. She was also named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022/spring 2023 semesters, where she is now a sophomore majoring in material science and engineering. She is a 2022 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School.

Adam Evans received the Evan Pugh Scholar Award for maintaining a 4.0 GPA placing him in the top 0.5% of his class at Penn State University. He was also named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022/spring 2023 semesters, where he is now a senior majoring in civil engineering. He is a 2020 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School.

Area student-athletes were among those at Kutztown University who were recognized by the Division II Athletic Directors Association with 2022-23 Academic Achievement Awards. They are listed with their hometowns. Bainbridge — Kristin Geesey. Elizabethtown — Sydney Pierson, Alicia Underkoffler. Leola — Dana Wentz. Lititz — Caroline Wood. Mohnton — Andrea Danciu. Mount Joy — Aysha Gibbs. Mountville — Kayla Brooks. Willow Street — Colleen Gilbert.

Area students earned achievement awards Aug. 5, 2023, during the summer commencement at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport. Alyssa Ann Martz, of Middletown, earned the UPMC program award for radiography, presented to a graduate of radiography who has exhibited strong leadership and teamwork skills; has demonstrated excellence, professionalism and commitment to the health care profession; and has demonstrated academic excellence. Gabrielle P. Krupilis, Middletown, earned the surgical clinical performance award, presented to a graduate who has demonstrated outstanding clinical performance and professionalism in surgical technology. Zackery W. Emswiler, of Maytown, earned the Allan Myers award, presented to the top-performing graduate of heavy construction equipment technology: operator emphasis. He also earned the heavy construction equipment faculty award, presented to the graduate who most exemplifies professionalism within the field.

Area students at Albright College have been elected members at large for the 2023-24 Student Government Association Counsel. They are Arylissa Diaz, of Willow Street; Mineishka Garcia, of Lancaster; and Charles Leidig, of Lancaster.

Morgan Stuhltrager, of Lititz, completed an internship during the summer of 2023. A graduate of Warwick Senior High School, Stuhltrager worked as a patient care assistant with Tower Health Reading Hospital while studying biochemistry at Albright College.

Area student-athletes were among those on the Kutztown University softball team which earned a National Fastpitch Coaches Association Team Academic Award during the 2022-23 academic year. Teammates achieving All-America Scholar-Athlete status were Kristin Geesey, of Bainbridge; and Aysha Gibbs, of Mount Joy.

Area students at Lebanon Valley College were among those who participated in a nine-day orchestra tour, performing and visiting Germany, the Czech Republic, and Austria. They are David Graff, of Manheim; Madalyn Rissler, of Ephrata; Kathryn Shanaman, of Denver; Travis Specht, of Lancaster; and Liam Ulrich, of Lititz.

