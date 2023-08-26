College news

Honors

Elise Westhafer, of Reinholds, was one of two members of The University of Scranton who have been awarded 2022-23 Fulbright grants, the premier international academic exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government. Competitive, merit-based scholarships allow recipients to spend a year conducting research or teaching abroad. Westhafer received a Fulbright Award to Slovenia where she will conduct research focusing on neurotransmitters in the aging brain at the University of Ljubljana. Westhafer graduated, summa cum laude, from The University of Scranton in 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience and a minor in philosophy. As a student, she developed research protocols and wrote successful grant proposals to fund a project with a new animal model at Scranton — the axolotl, an aquatic salamander, which she used to study regeneration of the central nervous system with her faculty mentor Robert Waldeck, Ph.D., associate professor of biology and director of Scranton's neuroscience program. She was awarded multiple Neuroscience Student Research awards at Scranton and continued to hone her skills as a researcher at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the summer of 2021. At Scranton, Westhafer was a member of Nu Rho Psi, Phi Sigma Tau and Sigma Xi honor societies. She was also a member of the Society of Bioethics and the Neuroscience Society, where she held the office of treasurer during her senior year. She served as a tutor for the University’s Center for Teaching and Learning excellence for courses in general and organic chemistry, physics and calculus. She was also a member of PILLAR, an innovative new student-faculty partnership program at the university through which Westhafer worked with two faculty members to make diversity and inclusion changes in courses in real time. When she returns to the United States, Westhafer will pursue a Ph.D. in neuroscience under the Integrated biomedical science program at the University of Kentucky and plans to apply to its M.D./Ph.D. program.

Area student-athletes at Lebanon Valley College were among those named to the 2023 Middle Atlantic Conference’s winter/spring academic honor roll. They are listed with their hometowns and teams. Denver — Cody Shay, men’s track and field. Elizabethtown — Sierra Kapcsos, women’s track and field. Ephrata — Jocelyn Umana, women’s basketball. Lancaster — Cole Lehman, men’s track and field; Owen Linder, men’s track and field. Lititz — Elise Balmer, women’s basketball; Karis Briguglio, women’s swimming; John Clawson, men’s swimming; Julia Forsythe, softball team; Louise Nicole Honrade, women’s tennis; Maddox Parsons, men’s golf; Blair Shaffer, baseball; Alice Thorsen, women’s swimming. Thorsen achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA for the spring semester; Joshua Varner, men’s swimming. Manheim — Livia Jackson, women’s tennis; Zachary Reed, men’s track and field; Eliana Shenk, women’s tennis. Mohnton — Justin Schuetz, men’s tennis; Michael Schuetz, men’s tennis. Mount Joy — Jacob Erb, men’s tennis; Samuel Rothstein, men’s track and field; Celia Yost, women’s swimming. Newmanstown — Hayley Krill, softball team. Krill achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester. Oxford — Cristina Fernandez, women’s basketball; Abigail Jordan, women’s swimming. Pequea — Kyle Echterling, men’s swimming. Reinholds — Kendall Halsey, women’s tennis. Willow Street — Abigail Nagle, women’s swimming. Nagle achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA for the spring semester.

Area students were among those at Kutztown University inducted into the Alpha Epsilon chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta, the International Sociology Honor Society in spring 2023. They are Nikolai E. Kochel, of Ephrata; and Monica Leanne McNaughton, of Mount Joy.

Area students were among those initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, at Juniata College in May 2023. They are Axel Grater, of Elizabethtown; Claire Magill, of Akron; Alexa Neiderer, of Landisville; and AlexSandra Sanna, of Lititz.

Area student-athletes at Alvernia University were among those named to the Middle Atlantic Conference Academic Honor Roll during the 2022-23 academic year. They are listed with their hometowns. East Earl — Garrett Gehr. Lancaster — Alliyah McCloud, Gavin Paterson. Landisville — Alaina Snader. Narvon — Kyle Gordon, Zachary Lessley. Reamstown — Cera Gaston.

Nicholas Kurtz, of Morgantown, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania — Bloomsburg.

Area student-athletes at Kutztown University were named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes for the 2022-23 academic year. They are listed with their hometowns. Bainbridge — Kristin Geesey. East Earl — Erin Gonzalez. Elizabethtown — Sydney Pierson, Alicia Underkoffler. Landisville — Brynn Axe. Leola — Dana Wentz. Lititz — Cade Clancy, Caroline Wood. Manheim — Judd Novak, Paul Novak. Mohnton — Andrea Danciu. Mount Joy — Aysha Gibbs. Mountville — Kayla Brooks. New Holland — Dustin Swanson. Willow Street — Colleen Gilbert.

Area student-athletes at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia, were named to the 2022-23 Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team. They are Gavin Horning, of Ephrata; Kiersten Hostetter, of Lancaster; and Sydney Shepos, of Lancaster.

Area student-athletes at Lebanon Valley College were named to the Middle Atlantic Conference 2023 Spring Academic All-MAC Teams. They are Louise Nicole Honrade, of Lititz, a member of the women’s tennis team; and Justin Schuetz, of Mohnton, a member of the men’s tennis team.

Zachary Reed, of Manheim, was named to the 2023 Winter Academic All-Middle Atlantic Conference Team at Lebanon Valley College, where he is a member of the men's track and field team.

Alexander Heisey, of Lancaster, secured a critical professional certification in spring 2023 at Grove City College, where he is a rising senior majoring in business. A grant from Clark Associates, a central Pennsylvania food service industry supplier, allowed Grove City College to cover 80% of a student’s expenses for the Association for Supply Chain Management certification.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine held its 15th annual White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2027 on Aug. 5, 2023, in Scranton. Receiving white coats were Ian Barr, of Elizabethtown; and Nathaniel Harshaw, of Lancaster.

