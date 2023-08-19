College news

Graduations

Madelyn Nolt, of Lancaster, recently graduated magna cum laude from University of Tampa, with a Bachelor of Science in business marketing. Madelyn is a 2019 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School.

David A. Formica graduated cum laude from Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts, earning a Bachelor of Arts in physics and astronomy in December 2022. He is a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2023 from Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Lancaster — Ryan Kipp, Master of Science in data science; Celina Nazario, Bachelor of Fine Art in photographic and imaging arts. Manheim — Taylor Hess, Bachelor of Science in computer engineering technology. Marietta — Michael Maag, Bachelor of Fine Art in industrial design; Shawn Maag, Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in electrical engineering. Mount Joy — Sophie Buckwalter, Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in electrical engineering. Reinholds — Brian Kiss, Bachelor of Science in game design and development.

Kayla Connor, of Holtwood, earned a Bachelor of Science in wildlife and fisheries from Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland, in May 2023.

