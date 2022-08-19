College news

Graduations

Landon S. Allen, D.M.D., of Denver, has completed the Doctor of Dental Medicine degree June 2, 2022, at the College of Dental Medicine-Arizona of Midwestern University, Glendale, Arizona. Dr. Landon Allen graduated from Cocalico High School in 2012 and earned a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from Lock Haven University in 2017. While at MWU, Dr. Allen earned several prestigious awards and served as a leader on campus. His roles included president of the Business Club, ASDA vendor representative, and class activities coordinator. Dr. Allen also founded the Alexander C. Bartlett “Well” Endowment after one of his friends passed away from testicular cancer during his time in school. After graduation, he plans to practice in the Phoenix, Arizona.

Danielle Lopez, of Narvon, earned a Bachelor of Science in coastal environmental science on May 9, 2022, from Flagler College, St. Augustine, Florida.

Area students were among those who graduated recently from the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Lancaster — Julia Campbell, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Gantz, Bachelor of Arts. Lititz — Laura Lielbriedis, Bachelor of Science; Emily Norton, Master of Science. Strasburg — Luke Miller, Juris Doctor.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2022 from Widener University, Chester. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Atglen — Brandon Owen Jackson, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. Columbia — Anthony Alston, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice. Elizabethtown — James R. Rodgers, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering and a Bachelor of Science in chemistry. Ephrata — Melanie A. Shirk, Bachelor of Science in business administration in accounting. Gordonville — Sydney Grace Nichols, Bachelor of Science in business administration in management. Honey Brook — Elizabeth Lee Yoder, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in political science. Lancaster — Melinda Michelle Bair, Master of Business Administration; Andrea Krystina Johnson-Hatton, Master of Social Work; Helena Maria Ramos, Bachelor of Science in business administration in marketing; Lisette Marie Rivera, Master of Education; Harrison Ruetiman, Master of Education in educational leadership/principalship; Leah Christina Wieland, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Lititz — Brooke E. Clark, Master of Science in nursing; Meghan Elizabeth Guyette, Master of Social Work. Marietta — Madelyn Duty, Master of Science in nursing; Sherry Gates, Master of Science in nursing. Mohnton — Courtney E. Schwartz, Master of Business Administration. Mountville — Donovan Caldwell Green, Bachelor of Science in business administration in management and a bachelor of science in business administration in marketing. Nottingham — Anna Carol Cooney, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Rosemary Mack, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. Oxford — Hannah Catherine D’Aquanno, Bachelor of Arts in psychology. Quarryville — Allison E. McDowell, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

James Reilly, of Pequea, earned a Master of Fine Arts in theatre arts and acting in May 2022 from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Illinois.

Sheridan Schreyer, of New Holland, earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in music theatre from the University of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut, in May 2022.

Benjamin Myers, of Mohnton, earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration, finance in May 2022 from Bryant University, Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Alexa Weidman, of Lititz, earned a Master of Science in nursing in spring 2022 from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Area students were among those who graduated May 22, 2022, from Dickinson College , Carlisle. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Elizabethtown — Charles Scharf, Bachelor of Arts in philosophy, cum laude, dean’s list, departmental honors in philosophy, The George Allan Prize in Philosophy; Christopher Scharf, Bachelor of Arts in history and religion, magna cum laude, dean’s list, departmental honors in religion, The Class of 1914 Prize in American History, The Charles Mortimer Griffin Prize in Religion and The Lloyd W. Hughes Scholar-Athlete Award. Kirkwood — Thomas Broomell, Bachelor of Arts in political science, commissioned as second lieutenant. Lancaster — Isabella Fife, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Portuguese studies and international business and management, cum laude, dean’s list; Kelly Hester, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry & molecular biology, magna cum laude, dean’s list; Rediet Patterson, Bachelor of Arts in international business and management, magna cum laude, dean’s list; Cristian Tineo, Bachelor of Arts in art and art history, The Hufstader Senior Prize. Lititz — Peter Gibson, Bachelor of Science in biology, dean’s list.

Mackenzie Hanna, of Reinholds, graduated cum laude from the University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio, and earned a Bachelor of Science in animal science on May 7, 2022.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2022 from Lehigh University, Bethlehem. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Lancaster — Grace Fahrney, Bachelor of Arts in health, medicine, and society & psychology with highest honors; Gracie Stillman, Master of Science in accounting and information analysis; Jamie Zamrin, Bachelor of Arts in international relations & Latin American and Latino studies with high honors. Manheim — Ben Burkhart, Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering with honors. New Holland — Ashley Baxter, Doctor of Philosophy in chemistry. Stevens — Sara Davis, Bachelor of Arts in English with high honors.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2022 from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio. Andrew Grippe, of Morgantown, earned a Master of Business Administration in operations and supply chain management concentration. Julie Shupp, of Denver, earned a Bachelor of Science in environmental health science. Lauren Zimmerman, of Newmanstown, earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Kyleigh J. DiSilvestro, of Honey Brook, graduated with distinction from Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in software engineering with mathematics minor, literature and the arts minor.

Sam Wheeler, of Kirkwood, graduated in June 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Hood College, Frederick, Maryland.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2022 from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Ephrata — Joshua Cooper, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology; Ashton Weaver, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry. Lancaster — Leann Doutrich, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Alaina Przywara, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in political science with a focus in secondary education; Gabrielle Valentin, Bachelor of Arts in anthropology. Lititz — Nathan Forbes, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in economics and a Bachelor of Science in business administration; Ryan Miller, cum laude, Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design. Newmanstown — Seth Noll, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in elementary education with a focus in early childhood education certification. New Providence — Audrey Crandall, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in marketing.

Elizabeth Breneiser, of Denver, earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing - social media marketing, communication - television arts, from Bradley University, Peoria, Illinois, in May 2022.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2022 from the Georgia Institute of Technology. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Honey Brook — Chad Hume, Doctor of Philosophy in mechanical engineering. Lancaster — Patrick Baldwin, Master of Science in computer science. Ronks — Palak Patel, Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering with highest honors. Lititz — Evan Troop, Bachelor of Science in computer science with highest honors; Katherine Weatherwax, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering with honors.

