Reilly T. Workman graduated with a Master of Science in sport administration from Boston College, where he was also the director of baseball operations. Reilly has accepted a position with Kansas State University in the athletic major fundraising development office for the Ahearn Foundation. He is the son of Greg and Dolly Workman, of Mountville.

Will Baumgardner recently graduated from Penn State University with a master’s degree in international affairs, and bachelor’s degrees in Russian and international politics. Will was Phi Beta Kappa, a Paterno fellow, a Schreyer scholar and a commencement marshal. Baumgardner was president of the Russian club and interned at the American Enterprise Institute, and the Institute for the Study of War. Will is employed as a Russia studies research assistant at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C. A 2017 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Brad and Catherine Baumgardner, of Lancaster.

Benjamin Ilkhanoff, of Lititz, graduated from Moravian University in Bethlehem with a Bachelor of Arts and a double major in political science and psychology. He completed his studies at the University of Westminster in London, England, for the spring semester of 2022. He is the son of Bernard Ilkhanoff and Paula Silverstein.

Joseph A. Lapp, of Lancaster, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology from Juniata College on May 14, 2022. He was named a recipient of the William A. Schlichter award. A graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School, he is the son of Kevin and Sherry Lapp, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2022 from the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Lancaster — Abigail Belser, Doctor of Medicine in The Robert Larner M.D. College of Medicine; Jahna Belz, Bachelor of Science in community & international development; Madison Mathew, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies; Marcelle Murdock, Bachelor of Science in secondary education - language. Landisville — Christian Groff, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Pequea — Aidan Mahoney, Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2022 from the College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina. Savannah Lied, of Denver, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in historic preservation and community planning. Jillian Sebelist, of Lancaster, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in public health.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2022 from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Denver — Shannon Roland, master’s degree in speech-language pathology. Elizabethtown — Madeline Eby, bachelor’s degree in kinesiology; Alyson Miklos, bachelor’s degree in health sciences. Lancaster — Julia Sell, cum laude, bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Ashley Wenger, cum laude, bachelor’s degree in marketing; Drew Ketcham, bachelor’s degree in marketing; Tristan Kruse, bachelor’s degree in economics. Lititz — Jordan Kelley, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree in health sciences; Samantha Jones, bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary liberal studies. Millersville — Alexis Hemmerly, bachelor’s degree in hospitality management.

Emerald Smucker Lukowski, of Philadelphia, graduated magna cum laude from Drexel University, Philadelphia, on June 9, 2022. As part of Drexel University’s five-year BS-MS program, she earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in chemical engineering. A 2017 graduate of Dayspring Christian Academy, she is the daughter of Steve and Julia Smucker, of Manheim.

Jacob Musselman, of Denver, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in individual interdisciplinary from Westminster College, New Wilmington, on May 14, 2022.

Area students were among those who graduated May 22, 2022, from Bucknell University, Lewisburg. They are listed with their hometowns. Brownstown — Nicole Reddig. Lancaster — Sophie Granbois, Aaron Swope, Douglas Wright. Mount Joy — Jarrod Smith.

Area students were among those who graduated May 1, 2022, from Goshen College, Goshen, Indiana. Andrew Joseph Bodden, of Lancaster, earned a bachelor’s degree with a double major in communication and graphic design. Savannah Grace Roth-Walter, of Lancaster, earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

Nick Denlinger, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Arts in organismal biology and ecology in May 2022 from Colorado College, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2022 from Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Akron — Brandon Fisher, bachelor’s in marketing. Conestoga — Hannah Adams, bachelor’s in nursing. Elizabethtown — Amanda Franz, bachelor’s in linguistics; Jenna Romberger, bachelor’s in accounting; Micah Zell, bachelor’s in mechanical engineering. Lancaster — Carl Weaver, bachelor’s in biology; Aaron Whetzel, bachelor’s in nursing. Manheim — Cameron Hasting, bachelor’s in prelaw. New Holland — Jeremy Hershey, bachelor’s in industrial & innovative design. Paradise — Rachel Hershey, bachelor’s in civil engineering.

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2022 from DeSales University, Center Valley. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. East Earl — Samantha Martin, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in medical studies. Honey Brook — Natalie Dorsheimer, Bachelor of Science in sport and exercise physiology. Lancaster — Nolan Davidson, Bachelor of Arts in theatre; Tram Nguyen, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology; Olivia Witmer, Bachelor of Science in sport and exercise physiology. Lititz — Annie Rakos, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in medical studies. Mohnton — Jennifer Thuss, Master of Business Administration in marketing.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2022 from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Derek Davis, of Columbia, earned a Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering. Benjamin Juengling, of Lancaster, earned a Master of Arts. Kyle Salvetti, of Marietta, earned a Master of Science. Samantha Siomko, of Lititz, earned a Master of Science.

