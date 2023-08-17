College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Delaware Valley University, Doylestown. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Robert Bright. Elizabethtown — Samantha Ippolito. Ephrata — Athena Castro, Katelyn Sauder. Kinzers — Bennett Nordhoff. Lancaster — Sarah Armstrong, Austin Reiff. Lititz — Elissa Niggel, Anthony Rago, Jessica Williamson. Mohnton — Justin Kaufman. Pequea — Carley Sweigart. Strasburg — Jackson Price.

Miriam Lerner, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns. Christiana — Emma Jackson. Columbia — Damien Rineer. Denver — Jaden Greco. Elizabethtown — Hayden Calaman, Haylee Calaman. Ephrata — Catherine Collier. Lancaster — Jessica Fred Torres, Juliana Lueders, Evan Sherrick. Manheim — Jayci Suseland. Mount Joy — Alexandra Cassel, Gregory Chrysler. Pequea — Stephen Daniels.

Bethany Kao, of Lancaster, earned president’s list honors with at least a 3.8 GPA for the spring 2023 semester at the College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina, where she is majoring in international studies and political science.

Jacob Reyher, of Honey Brook, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Dallas, Irving, Texas.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2023 semester at Coastal Carolina University. Earning president’s list honors with a 4.0 GPA were Isaiah Jones, of Lancaster; and Laken Smith, of Ronks. Student earning dean’s list honors with a 3.5 GPA or higher are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Madison Conway. Lancaster — Nicholas Del Grande, Kylie Forsyth, Isabella Wade, Mason Zander. Lititz — Colin Yablonski. Manheim — Kylie Kroesen. Mohnton — Peter Ocasio, Kyle Stocum. Millersville — Sydney Brunner.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Maine. The are Alyssa Arscott, of Lincoln University; Caeli Connolly, of Elizabethtown; C.J. Evans-Ralston, of Oxford; and Colin Fitzgerald, of Lititz.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut. They are Julia Kreider, of Ephrata; Taidou N’dikwe, of Elizabethtown; Victoria Radcliffe, of Robesonia; and Skyler Wright, of Lancaster.

Zachary Barner, of Elizabethtown, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 trimester at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts. They are Jack Bruggeman, of New Holland; Rachel Howe, of Morgantown; Robi Jenik, of Lancaster; and Erich Kindermann, of Lititz.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. They are Anna Kline, of Nottingham; and Anna Landis, of Morgantown.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2023 semester at SUNY Cortland, Cortland, New York. Cade Denlinger, of Elizabethtown, earned president’s list honors. Caden Blandford, of Mohnton earned dean’s list honors.

Shelby White, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 quarter at Sherman College of Chiropractic, Spartanburg, South Carolina.

