College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2021 from The College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina. Stephanie Laudien, of Landisville, received a Bachelor of Science in economics. John Nicholson, of Elizabethtown, received a Bachelor of Science in sociology.

Area students were among those who graduated May 15, 2021, from Grove City College. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Brownstown — Emily Kuhn, Bachelor of Science in finance. Columbia — Natalie Ciepiela, Bachelor of Science in accounting. Elizabethtown — Elizabeth Franz, Bachelor of Arts in computer science. Ephrata — Abigail Burkholder, Bachelor of Arts in biblical and religious studies and business economics. Lancaster — William York, Bachelor of Science degree in marketing. Landisville — Damon Deck, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Zachary Walter, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. Leola — Connor Hunt, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. Lititz — Malachi Lyon, Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance; Darin Mumma, Bachelor of Science in physics and philosophy. Mount Joy — Corinne Mummau, Bachelor of Science in mathematics. Oxford — Melissa Martin, Bachelor of Science in mathematics; Benjamin Millar, Bachelor of Science degree in biology/health. Reinholds — Graham Shuman, Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance. Salunga — Katie Grosh, Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

Dean’s list

Benjamin Ilkhanoff and Sophia Ilkhanoff, of Lititz, were named to the dean’s honor list for the spring 2021 semester at Moravian University, Bethlehem. Benjamin is double majoring in political science and psychology and is a student athlete at Moravian. Sophia is majoring in political science and beginning at Villanova University in the fall.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York. They are Alexandra Johnson, of Elizabethtown; Kennedi Kutz, of Mohnton; Grace Murray, of Lancaster; and Rachel Sechrist, of Reinholds.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2021 semester at Mansfield University. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA were Austin Eberly, of Reinholds; Joshua Farina, of Lititz; Laura Sauder, of Denver; Jamie Stephan, of New Holland; and Madison Walk, of Morgantown. Named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA were Madelen Brunner, of Elizabethtown; Brandon Eberly, of Denver; Madison Felpel, of Lititz; and Leighann Melvin, of Elizabethtown.

Honors

Led by senior mechanical engineering student Micah Zell, of Elizabethtown, Cedarville University’s supermileage team won a technical innovation award at the 2021 Shell Eco-Marathon Americas Off-Track Awards for its vehicle’s hydraulic brake system. Zell began developing the brakes as a sophomore and implemented them this past year in accordance with Shell’s new hydraulic brake requirement.

Area students were among those who were recognized May 13, 2021, for academic and community accomplishments, faculty research and scholarship and staff contributions at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. Amber Dietrich, of Ephrata, received The Elizabeth A. Carlson Memorial Prize in Dance. Laura Horner, of Lancaster, received The Dr. John J. Reed Scholarship. Kyle Lando, of Lititz, received The Paul M. White ‘27 Business Award. Lianna Sauve, of Lancaster, received The Dr. Edwin R. Baldrige Memorial Award.

