College news

Dean’s list

Mark D. Smith Jr., was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2022 semester at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. Mark is the son of Mark and Ashley Smith, of Holtwood.

Brendan King, of Manheim, was among students added to The University of Scranton dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester after publication of the list in January.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2022 semester at Hofstra University, Hempstead, New York. Anna DeGoede, of Mount Joy, was named to the provost’s list perfect 4.0 GPA. Rachel Sechrist, of Reinholds, was named to the dean’s list with a GPA of at least 3.5.

Arilyn M. Tegtmeier-Oatman, of Holtwood, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2022 semester at Saint Francis University, Loretto. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Nicole Davis, of Robesonia; and Dallan Schoenberger, of Elizabethtown. Named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA are Emily Lunger, of Nottingham; and Lauren Pyle, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2022 semester at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia. Seanna Krikorian, of Morgantown, was named to the president’s list with at least a 3.9 GPA. Hannah Mink, of Elizabethtown, was named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Lehigh University, Bethlehem. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Carter McKim. Lancaster — Melissa Caracciolo, Grace Fahrney, Josiah Frith, Kathryn Neumann, Anna Peris, Samuel Whitton, William Yaeger, Jamie Zamrin. Landisville — Brianna Snavely. Lititz — Nicolas Altenderfer, Ethan Heller, Rachel Houser, Julian Maldonado. Manheim — Benjamin Burkhart. Mohnton — Sean Bachman, Kendalyn Judd, Aiden McCurley, Layne Raczy. Mount Joy — Nathan McNece. Robesonia — Jacklyn Clauss. Stevens — Sara Davis. Willow Street — Luke Brodersen, Allyson Deihl.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Stevie Dixon. Ephrata — Richard Bromirski. Kirkwood — Michael May. Lancaster — Shannon Campbell, McKenna Conklin, Blake Miller, Ellie Parido, Tazaiel Whitfield. Manheim — Hannah Barbush, Madelyn Barbush, Nathan Reed. Marietta — Kyra Perkins. Mohnton — Felicia McAlvage. Mount Joy — Emma Johnston, Zachery Nissley. New Holland — Anastasija Gligorevic. Oxford — Elizabeth Makar, Johnathan Makar. Reinholds — Jameson Kernaghan. Robesonia — Leah Stoltzfus.

Area students were among those named to the honor lists for the spring 2022 semester at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio. Students named to the dean’s honor list with a 3.75 GPA or higher are listed with their hometowns. Conestoga — Hannah Adams. Elizabethtown — Amanda Franz, Lindsay Nicklas, Emily Wolfe, Micah Zell. Lancaster — Zachary Brubaker, Sarah Etter, John Lawler, Aaron Whetzel, Madelyn Whetzel. Lititz — Selena Gerlach, Evan Lyon, Kimiye Wenger. Manheim — Brayden Groff. Morgantown — Kaitlyn Brown, Emily Cone. New Holland — Adam Hershey. Paradise — Sarah Hershey. Washington Boro — Matthew Julian. Students named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Brandon Fisher. Lancaster — Anna Henderson, Abbigail Paterson. Lititz — Luke Roche. Morgantown — Bradford Hoffman. Paradise — Rachel Hershey. Washington Boro — James Knapp.

Area students were among those named to the president’s list with at least a 3.9 GPA for the spring 2022 semester at Siena College, Loudonville, New York. They are Antonio Astarita, of Willow Street; Annamaria Walden, of Lancaster.

Ricky Yoder, of Leola, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio.

Roslyn Talbert, of Pequea, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2022 semester at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia.

Tracy Santos, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Ben DeMarco, Rachel Gantz, Abby Morley. Lititz — Laura Lielbriedis. Mount Joy — Lily Saunders.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Kathryn Schwartz. Brownstown — Sydney Bouder. Conestoga — Nicholas Fafel, Anna Mayers. East Petersburg — Brooke Gaenzle. Elizabethtown — Emily Karanikkis. Ephrata — Jackson Hart, Sabrina Hettinger. Honey Brook — Jessica Hagenow, Valerie Simmet. Lancaster — Brendan Bowen, Amelia Cope, Eleanor Helm, Tiffany Iraheta, Tyler Kurtz, Casey Littrell, Cara Mahoney, Abram Martin, Casey Martin, Alexis Mathew, Laura Morrison, Esteban Quintero, Alexandra Schaffer, Kathryn Sigafoos, Olivia Vranich, Kayla Wolf, Maya Zagari. Lititz — Nicholas Coomer, Samantha Frontz, Mickayla Harris, Joshua Relin, Braden Rishell, Spiro Schramm, Julia Wolfe, Katelyn Young. Manheim — Curtis Crymes, Thomas Davis, Melissa Grube, Melanie Krady. Marietta — Kyla Collins. Mount Joy — Patrick Beaudoin, Grace Miller, Jordynn Park. Mountville — Julia Den Bleyker, Jordan Photis. Narvon — Angellia Brenneman, John Lindquist. Oxford — Joshua Arnold, Estevan Bedolla-Lara, Kelsey Bennett, Julia Branscome, Joshua Bunel, John Cartwright, Jacob Hewes, Olivia Kerlin, Katherine Lilly, Nicole Morlang, Noah Sperratore. Reinholds — Brock Gingrich, Jonathan Martin, Miguel Prysakar, Stephen Ranck. Stevens — Racquel Hackman. Willow Street — Hanna Garber.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Derek Davis. Lancaster — Kaden Peart, Peter Scheler, Hope Schoelkopf. Silver Spring — Joseph Wentling.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington College, Chestertown, Maryland. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Victoria Baker. Elizabethtown — Adrienne Nolt. Ephrata — Ciara Deemer. Gap — Brody Mann. Lancaster — Camryn Bryan, Katharine DeSantis, Abigail Laubach. Lititz — Alison Buckwalter, Ethan Kile, Reagan Longridge. Oxford — Madeline Williams. Stevens — Aidan Sturtevant.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2022 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina. Camryn Byler, of Lancaster, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA. Students named to the dean’s list with a GPA between 3.5-3.99 are listed with their hometowns. Honey Brook — Megan Wallace. Lancaster — Nicholas Del Grande, Luke Rumbaugh, Emily Thompson. Lititz — Eden Wickenheiser, Colin Yablonski. Mohnton — Peter Ocasio. Millersville — Sydney Brunner.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at DeSales University, Center Valley. They are Devin Robert Atkinson, of Landisville; Elijah J. Eberly, of Elizabethtown; Caroline Rose Erb, of Akron; Samantha D. Martin, of East Earl; Kylie E. McNamee, of Honey Brook; Annie E. Rakos, of Lititz; Noah Craig Schnabel, of Lancaster; Gabriella S. Torchia, of Robesonia; Beth Rose West, of Quarryville.

