Caleb Miller, a 2023 graduate of Donegal High School, was one of four high school seniors awarded the Mid Penn Bank Anna Woodside Scholarship by Mid Penn Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The annual scholarship rewards deserving students with $1,000 each for college tuition costs. Miller plans to further his education at the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in fall 2023. Miller was selected from over 200 applicants residing within Mid Penn Bank’s service area. He was chosen based on his academic achievement, community service and an essay about future career goals.

Mathias Andrew Hummer, of Leola, earned the Barrett Medal for Outstanding Service and Scholarship in the Field of Legal Studies or Criminal Justice at Marywood University in spring 2023. This medal was founded by Sigma Pi Mu in honor of Dr. John W. Barrett. Additionally, Hummer received honorable mention for the Czachor Medal for Distinction in Religious Studies. The son of Matthew and Rozalin Hummer, he graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in history/pre-law from Marywood University, with a minor concentration in religious studies. While a student at Marywood, Hummer has been a part of the Student Government Association for the past three years, holding the positions of resident representative, chief financial officer, and campus safety and parking representative. He also helped lead Search XXXII, an annual retreat organized by Campus Ministry, last year. Additionally, he served as a residential assistant for two years. Hummer plans on working for a year before applying to graduate schools to continue his education with a focus on either history or theology.

Area students were among those who earned scholarships and workforce grants from the Lancaster County Career & Technology Foundation. In 2023, across all LCCTC campuses, the LCCTF awarded $36,000 in scholarships and $21,000 in workforce and school district. Students earning scholarships are listed with their scholarship and high school. They are Micah Afutiti, General Scholarship, Warwick; Anthony Joseph (AJ) Barone, Louis & Dick Vermeil Scholarship, Lampeter-Strasburg; Manaika Bonzile, Ashland Foundation, Hempfield; Alexander “Psi” De La Parra Gurr, Culinary Arts Scholarship, Manheim Township; Ryan Findlay, Lancaster County Code Association Scholarship, Elizabethtown; Hannah Hostetter, LCCTC Healthcare Scholarship, Manheim Central; Elizabeth Hubbs, Public Safety Scholarship, Penn Manor; Aiden Jones, Louis & Dick Vermeil Scholarship, Lancaster Catholic; Nicole Kambouroglos, Baking and Pastry Scholarship, Hempfield; Chloe Keeports, General Scholarship, Elizabethtown; Kevin Kurembereza, Healthcare Scholarship, School District of Lancaster; Dylan Reeser, General Scholarship, Conestoga Valley; Morgan Robertson, J&J Service Solutions Scholarship, Solanco; Isabella Salinas, Susquehanna Litho Club Scholarship, Lampeter-Strasburg.

LCCTF workforce grants are designed with the workforce-bound student in mind — helping high school and adult LCCTC students who are entering the workforce to assist them in obtaining the tools, equipment, uniforms or other items needed for employment.

This year’s workforce grant award recipients are listed with their LCCTC program and school district (for high school students). Keri Anderson, Veterinary Technology; Dawson Arnold, Welding, Mt. Calvary Christian School; Griffin Baker, Automotive Technology, Lancaster Mennonite; Darrell Barnett, Powersports Technology, Solanco; Hannah Joy Bowman, Commercial Art, Homeschooled; Mileena Brasile, Patient Care Technician, Donegal; Alyssa Breault, Dental Hygiene; Haley Cikovic, Dental Hygiene; Madelyn Diener, Dental Assistant, Manheim Township; Mason Doughty, Powersports Technology, Solanco; Hunter Erb, Powersports Technology, Penn Manor; Jordan Fizer, Electrical, Solanco; Moriah Garber, Dental Hygiene; Carter Griest, Automotive Technology, Cocalico; Nicholas Haas, Welding, Manheim Central; Abigail Hahn, Animal Production Science & Technology, Warwick; Daniel Herran, Electrical, Eastern Lancaster County; Jared A. High, Electrical, Manheim Central; Erica Hindermyer, Dental Hygiene; Tyler Keim, Precision Machining, Elizabethtown; Alex J. Lizardi-Laracuente, Collision Repair, Penn Manor; Andrew Lockman, Automotive Technology, Cocalico; Tyler Molloy, Carpentry Technology, Elizabethtown; Andrew Morris, HVAC, Manheim Township; Dylan Noll, Protective Services Academy, Penn Manor; Jessica Norman, Dental Hygiene; Jared Patton, Plumbing, Eastern Lancaster County; Jacqueline Pegler, Dental Hygiene; Emmanuel Pentz, Welding, School District of Lancaster; Winal Rodriquez-Perez, Architectural CAD/Design, Hempfield; Karina Rosa-Santiago, Dental Hygiene; Nicholas Schlegel, Welding, Penn Manor; Joshua Stock, Powersports Technology, Penn Manor; Kevin Toms, Veterinary Assistant, Donegal; Cole White, Culinary Arts, Conestoga Valley; Jenna Zeiset, Early Childhood Education, Warwick.

