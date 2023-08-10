College news

Dean’s list

Caelin Grambau earned dean’s list honors for the sixth semester in a row at the University of Pittsburgh, where she is a rising senior pursuing dual degrees in English writing and Spanish language, in addition to a certificate in Latin American studies. She is the daughter of Stephanie and Todd Grambau, of Lititz.

Samantha Frontz, of Lititz, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Oklahoma State University, where she is a first-year student in the doctor of veterinary medicine program. Samantha is a 2022 graduate of the University of Delaware and a 2018 graduate of Manheim Central High School.

Kiana Haldeman, of Manheim, earned dean’s list honors with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2023 semester at Messiah University, where she was a junior majoring in Spanish education with a minor in public relations. Her junior fall semester was spent studying in Granada, Spain. She is a 2020 graduate of Manheim Central High School.

Matthew Trasborg, of East Hempfield Township, and a 2022 graduate of Hempfield High School earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters at University of Pittsburgh, where he is a rising sophomore.

Makenna Locke, of Elizabethtown, earned the distinction of faculty honors with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2023 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Zachary Hooper, Hannah Hostetler. Elizabethtown — Narai Risser, Garrit Witters. Ephrata — Kyle Emmerling. Holtwood — Sophie Groff. Honey Brook — Leo Makalsky. Lancaster — Ryan Armitage, Zelig Goodman-Hoffman, Ethan Logue, Celina Nazario, Jay Nazario, Dara Prak, Alex Rosenberg. Lititz — Westin Breisch. Manheim — Chase Balmer, Taylor Hess. Mount Joy — Owen Heistand. Paradise — Trishelle Hoopes. Stevens — Owen Weaver.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Penn State Schuylkill, Schuylkill Haven. They are Meghan Brake, of Oxford; Tyler Doyle, of Mountville; and Brad Kramer, of Elizabethtown.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island. They are Alyssa Green, of Honey Brook; Niamh Hyde, of Mohnton; Alexandra Parise, of Lititz; and Kahtero Summers, of Narvon.

Devon Nee, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2023 semester at Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts. Audrey G. Salmons, of Lancaster, earned first honors with a GPA of 3.8 or above. Grace M. Cairns, of Elizabethtown, earned second honors with a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79.

Area students were named to the honors lists for the spring 2023 semester at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio. Cyril Hainthaler, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list honors. Earning provost’s list honors as part-time students were Mindy Robinson, of Elizabethtown; and Natalia Sideman, of Akron.

Ricky Yoder, of Leola, a graduate of Manheim Township High School majoring in instrumental performance and computer science, has earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio.

Area students earned president’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Hartford, Hartford, Connecticut. They are Mori Kreider, of Ephrata; Taidou N’dikwe, of Elizabethtown; and Victoria Radcliffe, of Robesonia.

Kayla Connor, of Holtwood, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Scranton. They are Jillian G. Bradley, of Elizabethtown; Brendan R. King, of Manheim; Jack D. Novis, of Lancaster; Neha A. Patel, of Oxford; Jake N. Rudy, of Elizabethtown; Alexandra P. Weinstein, of Mohnton; and Elise P. Westhafer, of Reinholds.

Cameron Harbaugh, of Mountville, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, New York.

Kaden Elijah Cruz, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Keystone College, La Plume.

Izzy Astuto, of Mount Joy, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Tampa, Tampa, Florida. They are Peter Bilson, of Lititz; Emma Devlin, of Manheim; Lillian Marino, of Lititz; Aniyah Morales, of Lancaster; Lakelan Reynolds, of Willow Street; and Nicholas Weaver, of Lancaster.

Ashley Sham, of Lititz, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Abigail Semeneck, of Christiana, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, New Jersey.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at DeSales University, Center Valley. They are Devin Atkinson, of Landisville; Elijah Eberly, of Elizabethtown; Caroline Erb, of Akron; Mary McAleer, of Ephrata; Kylie McNamee, of Honey Brook; Isabel Midcap, of Lititz; Hannah Postlethwait, of Lancaster; Noah Schnabel, of Lancaster; and Beth West, of Quarryville.

Carrie Daub, of Denver, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, North Carolina.

Marian Joseph, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Massachusetts.

Emily Griffin, of Oxford, earned president’s list honors with a 3.7 GPA or higher for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Bridgeport, Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.