Graduations

Kaitlyn Hohman, of Landisville, graduated in May 2021 from Harcum College, Bryn Mawr, with an associates degree in occupational therapy with honors (3.81 GPA).

Area students were among those who graduated May 8, 2021, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Gordonville — Gillian Good, Master of Science in chemistry. Lititz — Kayla Miller, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Eann Potter, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering.

Area students were among those who received a degree on May 27, 2021, from Washington and Lee University, Lexington, Virginia. Samantha Lilykate Armstrong, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in cognitive and behavioral science. Hannah Alicia Dieterle, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in cognitive and behavioral science.

Dean’s list

Liam Hanley, of Bainbridge, was named to the president’s list with a perfect 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minnesota.

Caelin Elizabeth Grambau was named to the dean’s list with a 3.9 GPA for the spring 2021 term at the University of Pittsburgh, where she is double majoring in English writing and Spanish language, and pursuing a minor in studio arts with a concentration in photography. She has been awarded membership into the university’s chapter of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. She is the daughter of Todd and Stephanie Grambau, of Lititz.

Area student-athletes were among those named to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the spring 2021 season at Muhlenberg College, Allentown. They are Samantha Eynon, of Lancaster; Jarred Ford, of Lancaster; and Kyle Lando, of Lititz.

Honors

The Lancaster Osteopathic Health Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2021 Nurse Education Scholarship. The purpose of the scholarship program is to develop the workforce that cares for the mental well-being of Lancaster County youth and children. This year, LOHF is investing $40,000 in the education of local nursing students; this includes $22,000 to 10 new scholarship recipients, and $18,000 to previous recipients who are continuing in their degree program. RN Scholars are listed with their hometowns and college. Columbia — Kristina Keil, HACC; Lancaster — Bhim Thapaliya, HACC; Millersville — Ruth Hershey, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences; New Holland — Hadassah Hoover, HACC; Strasburg — Amanda Jantzi, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences. RN to BSN Scholars are listed with their hometowns and college. Lancaster — Roberto Holder-Orta, RN, Penn State University Harrisburg; Adriana Prieto Grave de Peralta, Penn State University Harrisburg. Bachelor of Science in nursing scholars are listed with their hometowns and college. Lancaster — Leidy Jiménez Argudin, Penn State University Harrisburg; Gelsys Estevez Chico, Penn State University Harrisburg. Master of Science in nursing scholar Jaime Plank, of Mountville, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences.

