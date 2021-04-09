College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated recently from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Lancaster — Maureen Dalrymple, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Lydia Gingrich, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Carrie Metzler, Bachelor of Science in business administration, information technology management; Ariana Thomas, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Brittany Zimmerman, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Millersville — Sherri Evans, Bachelor of Science in accounting. Mount Joy — Ryan Baker, Bachelor of Science in business administration, information technology management; Zachary Huber, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Area students were among those who graduated in December 2020 from Edinboro University. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Elizabethtown — Alysha Lilly, Master of Social Work. Ephrata — Jesse Merl Bishop, Master of Education in special education. Lancaster — Coral L. Consylman, Master of Arts in counseling; Danielle Swartz, Master of Education in reading.

Dean’s list

Kathryn Labezius, of Lancaster, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2020 semester at Widener University, Chester.

Grace Hutchison, of Reinholds, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts, where she is majoring in media arts production.

Corbin Snavely, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina.

Christine Henry, of Lancaster, was named to the provost’s list for term three of the 2020-2021 academic year at Troy University, Troy, Alabama.

Connor Miles, of Morgantown, was named to the honors list for the spring 2020 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, New Jersey.

Kyla MacKison, of Conestoga, was named to the honors list for the spring 2020 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the Center for Graduate and Continuing Studies at Widener University, Chester. They are Kristin Sawyer, of Mount Joy; and Rebecca Yoder, of Lancaster.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Hartford, West Hartford, Connecticut. They are Brittany Braun, of Mountville; William Briegel, of Conestoga; and Sheridan Schreyer, of New Holland.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Hannah Hostetler. Elizabethtown — Hannah Kuntz. Kinzers — Daniel Lemaster. Lancaster — Matt Churchill, Zelig Goodman-Hoffman, Alexandra Struminger. Lititz — Asher Christner, Olivia Gallucci, Jensen McConnell. Manheim — Jonny Brown. Marietta — Michael Maag, Shawn Maag. Mohnton — Abigail Chen. Morgantown — Carly Higgins, Ronnie Toole III.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.