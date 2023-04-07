College news

Graduations

Alex Rohrer, of Lancaster, and Tiana Kelly, of Lancaster, both graduated recently from Wilmington University and earned Doctor of Social Science in prevention science degrees.

Reece Barbee, of Lititz, graduated cum laude in December 2022 from Messiah University, Mechanicsburg, with a bachelor’s degree in finance. While attending Messiah, he was a dean’s list scholar, a member of the Investment Club and served as the founder and president of Messiah’s Club Golf Team. He is employed as a financial analyst for the Hershey Corporation. Reece is the son of Scott and Jaime Barbee, of Lititz, and was also a 2019 graduate of Manheim Township High School.

Dean’s list

Jordan Photis earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester with a 4.0 GPA at the University of Delaware, where he is majoring in applied mathematics and computer science. A 2021 graduate of Penn Manor High School, he is the son of Paul and Krista Photis, of Mountville.

Gaby Hurst earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Cairn University, where she is a junior majoring in marketing. A 2020 graduate of Cocalico High School, she is the daughter of Linford and Suelda Hurst, of Stevens.

Francie Barbee, of Lititz, earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Western Illinois University, Macomb, Illinois.

Honors

Esma Alagic, of Mountville, and a student at HACC, earned a $1,500 Coca-Cola Gold Scholarship as part of the All-Pennsylvania Academic Team. The Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges today announced the 29th annual All-Pennsylvania Academic Team, consisting of 64 students representing 14 community colleges from across the Commonwealth. The honor recognizes high achieving college students who demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society. The students are selected for the All-Pennsylvania Academic Team based on a nomination and application process. The 2023 scholars include 48 Transfer Pathway students and 16 Workforce Pathway students. Transfer Pathway honorees plan to transfer to a four-year college after graduation. They must have completed at least 36 credits at a community college with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. Pennsylvania’s community colleges partner with the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education to provide scholarships to Transfer Pathway students, providing two years of tuition at any PASSHE school. Workforce Pathway student honorees plan to enter the workforce after completing a certificate or associate degree at a community college. Workforce Pathway students must have a minimum of 12 college-level credit hours at a community college and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. The Pennsylvania Transfer Pathway Scholars also include Coca-Cola Gold, Silver and Bronze Scholars who receive $1,500, $1,250 and $1,000 scholarships respectively. HACC students who were named Transfer Scholars are Esma Alagic, of Mountville; and Jasmine Ramos, of Lancaster. Miranda Wenger, of Denver, and a student at HACC, was named a Workforce Pathway Scholar.

Caroline Horst, of Gordonville, earned selection to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the winter 2023 season at Muhlenberg College, Allentown, where she is a member of the girls basketball team. In addition, Horst was recognized as a member of the 2023 Winter All-Centennial Conference Sportsmanship Team. Established by the CC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, the All-Sportsmanship Team honors a member from each squad who displayed good sportsmanship throughout their career.

Ryan Owens, of Oxford, earned a Widener University High School Leadership Award. Widener University, in partnership with WCAU-TV NBC10 and Telemundo62, recognized 104 students March 30, 2023, from high schools throughout the region who demonstrated leadership within their communities. Owens from Oxford Area High School has made a difference by serving as vice president of the Aevidum Club, advocating for mental health resources and empowering students to talk about their struggles. In addition to being recognized as young leaders in the region, if students enroll at Widener as undergraduates, they will take part in the university's prestigious Apogee Leadership Scholars program and receive a $20,000 scholarship over four years. Apogee Scholars also take part in four years of leadership programming and earn a Widener Leadership Certificate.

