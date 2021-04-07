College news

Graduations

Taylor Griffin graduated magna cum laude from The American University, Washington, D.C., on Dec. 13, 2020, in a virtual ceremony. Griffin received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the School of Public Affairs, majoring in communications, legal institutions, economics and government with a minor in education studies. She has accepted a position at the George Mason University School of Business as a program manager for executive development. A 2017 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, she is the daughter of Bob and Lynne Griffin, of Lancaster.

Holly Brown, of Honey Brook, received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio, in fall 2020.

Froylan Fernandez Candelaria, of Lancaster, received a Master of Science in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a virtual commencement ceremony on Dec. 13, 2020.

Dean’s list

Alec Santiago, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.

Ashley Sham, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Megan Rider was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio, where she is majoring in psychology. A 2020 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School, she is the daughter of Cory Rider and Joey Rider-Bertrand, of Elizabethtown.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Seton Hall University, South Orange, New Jersey. They are listed with their hometowns. Honey Brook — Robert Hagenow. Lancaster — Lejla Behric, Isabella Hayes, Catherine Horner, Claire Wolfe. Marietta — Isabelle Santiago-Vega. Mount Joy — Molly Stoe. Millersville — Keegan France.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at The University of Tampa, Tampa, Florida. They are Emily Curry, of Lancaster; Madelyn Nolt, of Lititz; and Samantha Schlegel, of Lancaster.

Honors

Miles Durrett, of Landisville, has been named the ninth annual recipient of The Hempfield Area Democratic Committee’s Paul and Jan Wright Senior Scholarship. The $500 award, given to a graduating high school senior in the Hempfield School District, recognizes a student who, according to the committee, best represents the next generation of Democratic leaders. A senior at Lancaster Catholic High School, Durrett is involved in varsity tennis and cross country, and has served as a captain of both teams. He is a member of the Lancaster Catholic Student Council, National Honor Society, and Spanish National Honor Society. The son of Rebecca and Dominic Durrett, of Landisville, he is an active member of the community and spends time volunteering with his church, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lancaster. He recently won an ROTC scholarship and plans on attending the University of Pittsburgh. Following college, he plans to attend law school with the goal of becoming an attorney.

