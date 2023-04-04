College news

Graduations

Xu Jing, of Lititz, earned a Master of Science in cybersecurity from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta in December 2022.

Dean’s list

Makenna Locke, of Elizabethtown, earned the distinction of faculty honors with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia.

Aislinn Carty, of Mountville, earned dean’s list honors with a 3.92 GPA or higher for the fall 2022 semester at Bates College, Lewiston, Maine. A junior majoring in neuroscience, she is the daughter of Shawn Carty and Andrea Carty and a graduate of George School.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Dickinson College, Carlisle. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Sophia Collier, Emma Ulrich. Elizabethtown — Madison Fanus. Ephrata — Lauren Groff. Kinzers — Olivia Ammon. Lancaster — Jackson Broich, Zoe Broich, Mara Kraybill, Ella Layton, Jordyn Ney, Jordan Schucker. Lititz — Collin Arms, Jonah Lenahan, Lexi Pelletier. Marietta — Myra Naqvi, Brock Overlander. Mount Joy — Katie Cook, Bella Lapp, Noah Morrison, Hadley Shoaf. Pequea — Katrina Faulkner.

Honors

Gavin Horning, of Ephrata, was among student-athletes at Shenandoah University inducted into its Pi chapter of the Chi Alpha Sigma national collegiate athlete honor society.

Elise Balmer, of Lititz, was one of 11 Lebanon Valley College student-athletes named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators. Balmer is a member of the women’s basketball team, and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science

ABC Keystone apprentices were awarded top honors at the 2023 National Craft Competition. The winners were honored during ABC Convention 2023 in Kissimmee, Florida, March 15-17. The 2023 National Craft Championships featured nearly 200 of the nation’s top-performing craft professionals, including carpenters, electricians, pipefitters, plumbers, welders and more, all vying for top honors in 16 competitions with skills on display in 13 crafts. Matthew Flores, of Benchmark Construction Co. Inc., earned gold in carpentry. Cayden Heiselman, of D&T Electric LLC, earned the top safety award in electrical residential and commercial. Richard Barnhart, of Frey Lutz Corp., earned the top safety award in plumbing. NCC also featured a team competition with journey-level craft professionals from different crafts working to complete a joint project. The ABC Keystone team took home silver, a first for the Chapter. On the Journey-level Craft Professionals Team earning silver were Philip Gregg, of James Craft & Son (HVAC/Sheet Metal); Gavin Sangrey, of MVE Group (Electrical); Jason Birdwell, of Benchmark Construction Co. Inc. (Carpentry); and Ryan Eberly, of Flow Mechanical LLC (Plumbing). Pennsylvania College of Technology walked away with bronze for safety in the Construction Management Competition.

Area students were among soon-to-be graduates of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, who learned of their residency placements during the National Resident Matching Program’s “Match Day,” on March 17, 2023. Match Day is an event at which all fourth-year M.D. students around the country open their envelopes to learn where they will spend the next three to seven years training in their chosen specialty. Luke McDonald, of Lancaster, matched into neurology at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Natalie Rothenberger, of Lititz, matched into urology at University of Washington.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.