College news

Dean’s list

John Eckenrode, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Furman University, Greenville, South Carolina.

Corbin Snavely, of Lititz, was awarded gold stars for having achieved a 3.7 GPA or higher for the fall 2020 semester at The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.

Honors

Alexander Myers, of Lititz, is one of 15 graduating seniors from the College of Engineering selected to serve as student marshals for Penn State University’s spring commencement ceremony on May 7, 2021, in Beaver Stadium. The students, who represent their respective majors in the College of Engineering, were chosen for their outstanding academic achievements and contributions to engineering student life. Each student selected an in-major faculty marshal with whom they have developed rapport. Myers, who will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, received the President’s Freshman Award, the John W. Oswald Award, the Boeing Outstanding Mechanical Engineering Junior Award and two scholarships. He completed undergraduate research on engineering bio-inspired coatings and materials as part of the Wong Lab for Nature-Inspired Engineering. He also interned at Pratt & Whitney Jet Engines. After graduation, Myers will attend graduate school to pursue a doctorate in engineering.

The Pennsylvania Association of Family & Consumer Sciences will be honoring Hempfield High School with two awards. Madison Flick, a senior at Hempfield High School and the daughter of Beth and Stephen Flick, will be receiving the Incoming Freshman Scholarship. She will be attending Messiah University, Mechanicsburg, in the fall to study family and consumer sciences education. The entire Family & Consumer Sciences Department at Hempfield High School will be honored with the standards for excellence award for the outstanding work they have done to educate the students in family and consumer sciences at Hempfield. Lauren Stauffer, department chair will be accepting the award on behalf of her department.

Maya Dula, of Lancaster, and a biology (pre-med) major at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia, was named as one of 10 graduating seniors to receive the 2021 Cords of Distinction. They will receive blue and gold cords signifying their achievement to wear with other academic regalia to the Cords of Distinction ceremony and during 2021 commencement. Faculty, staff and fellow students nominated the recipients, who were cited for their “significant and verifiable impact” on the university and on student life; for their contributions to developing the institution’s positive image; for substantial contributions to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County area and beyond; for their high academic and social standing; and their embodiment of EMU’s shared values of Christian discipleship, community, service and peacebuilding.

Two area students were among four members of Lebanon Valley College’s football team who made the 2021 National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society, which comprises college football players from all divisions of play who each maintain a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. Travis Fischer, of East Earl, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice. Fischer has also been named to the Middle Atlantic Conference Academic Honor Roll three times. Kody Kegarise, of Manheim, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science and economics.

Leah Kemper, of Denver, placed third in web design at the virtual Pennsylvania Phi Beta Lambda State Leadership Conference in spring 2021. Kemper is studying marketing at Alvernia University, Reading.

Brady Maxwell, of Denver, was selected to present his research at the annual Student Celebration Honoring Our Latest Academic Research Day in a hybrid in-person/virtual model on April 20, 2021, at University of Mount Union, Alliance, Ohio, where he is majoring in mechanical engineering. Maxwell’s work is titled “Kenda Tire Project.”

Alexandra Gonzalez, of Denver, recently was inducted into Sigma Tau Delta at Lebanon Valley College.

Abigail Chen, of Mohnton, recently was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Chen was initiated at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York.

