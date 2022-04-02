College news

Honors

Local Lebanon Valley College student-athletes were among those in 2021 named to the Fall Academic All-Middle Atlantic Conference Team after excelling on the field and in the classroom. They are Brandon Brubaker, of Reinholds, football; and Joseph Underwood, of Strasburg, football.

Local student-athletes were members of Lebanon Valley College’s winter athletic teams, which received all-conference accolades. Laura Good, of Manheim, women’s track and field team, earned All-Middle Atlantic Conference Second Team honors in the 4x200 meter and 4x400 meter relays. Owen Linder, of Lancaster, men’s track and field team, earned All-Middle Atlantic Conference First Team honors in the 4x200 meter and 4x400 meter relays. Zachary Reed, of Manheim, men’s track and field team, earned All-Middle Atlantic Conference First Team honors in the 4x200 meter and 4x400 meter relays and Third Team honors in the 60 meter hurdles.

Lebanon Valley College indoor track and field teams had six student-athletes earn All-Region honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Owen Linder, of Lancaster, was honored for his performance as part of the 4x400 meter relay team that won the MAC Championship with a time of 3:26.77 and finished third in the region. Zachary Reed, of Manheim, was honored for his performance in the 60 meter hurdles and as part of the 4x400 meter relay team that won the MAC Championship.

Twenty-eight Pennsylvania College of Technology students were awarded certifications from the Innovation Engineering Institute during a Feb. 15, 2021, ceremony in Williamsport. The institute, part of Eureka! Ranch, awards both a Blue Belt and a Black Belt in Innovation Engineering, and the expectation set for those who receive the credentials is high. The Innovation Engineering Blue Belt and Black Belt certifications are recognized throughout industry. The skills they represent are applicable to any field. Among those earning the Innovation Engineering Blue Belt following their successful completion of all modules within the Principles of Innovation course at the college in 2021 were Justin T. Baker, of Landisville, industrial design; and Ryan D. Berstler, of Middletown, construction management.

