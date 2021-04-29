College news

Gabrielle Claus, of Lancaster, currently a bachelor’s degree student at Lawrence University, Appleton, Wisconsin, was awarded the Department of Defense Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation Scholarship. This award provides students with full tuition for up to five years, summer internships, a stipend and full-time employment with the Department of Defense after graduation. Students get hands-on experience at one of over 200 of the nation's most innovative laboratories across the Army, Navy, Air Force and larger Department of Defense. During summer internships, SMART Scholars work directly with an experienced mentor, gaining valuable technical skills. After graduation, Claus will work at the Air Force Research Lab, Aerospace Systems Directorate, located at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. She is currently studying physics, mathematics and music (piano performance) with a special research focus in applied mathematical equations as they relate to turbulence. She anticipates graduating in June 2021 from Lawrence University and has accepted an offer to pursue a PhD in applied mathematics at the University of New Hampshire beginning in the fall of 2021.

Area students were among those who recently were inducted into Phi Alpha Epsilon, Lebanon Valley College’s honor society that recognizes academic achievement and service to others. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Mitchell Bowers, Alissa Martin. East Earl — Travis Fischer. Elizabethtown — Braydon Shuck, Kaitlyn Welch. Lancaster — Jeffrey Campagna, Morgan Ernst, Sarah Wolfe. Lititz — Jayna Class. Manheim — Trevor Hosler. Mount Joy — Kodee Bair. New Holland — Joshua Houck. Willow Street — Elizabeth Lyter.

Area students were among those who recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. They are listed with their hometowns and colleges. Denver — Mallory Evans, Penn State University. Elizabethtown — Abigail Thomas, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania. Lancaster — Evan Davis, Penn State University; Katherine Kubis, Penn State University; Benjamin Vipler, Penn State University. Manheim — Josh Gray, Penn State University. Marietta — Katelyn Citelli, Clemson University.

