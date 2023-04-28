College news

Honors

Grace Schonour, of Willow Street, earned the Spirit of Excellence Scholarship from the Honors College at Duquesne University, a four-year, fully paid academic scholarship. A senior at Lampeter Strasburg High School, Grace is the daughter of Craig and Jennifer Schonour.

Luthercare is honored to award $18,000 in scholarships to help advance the education of local graduating high school seniors who are pursuing careers in nursing. This year, Luthercare will bestow two $5,000 scholarships, one $3,000 scholarship, and five $1,000 scholarships to eight students who distinguished themselves through their written essay, letters of reference, and passion for the field. The winners of the one-time $5,000 scholarships are Annika Bollinger, of Cocalico High School; and Tori Heiserman, of Lampeter-Strasburg High School. A special one-time $3,000 scholarship — “The Mary Roth Nursing Scholarship” — was awarded to Vanessa Russo, of Northern Lebanon High School. The one-time $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Kyra Bixler, of Garden Spot High School; Sydney Brubaker, of Donegal High School; Isabel Harnish, of Annville-Cleona High School; Sophia Lutz, of Lancaster Country Day School; and Savannah Stauffer, of Ephrata Senior High School. The winners will continue their education and professional development at Clemson University, Lebanon County Career and Technology Center, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, Villanova University, and York College of Pennsylvania. Luthercare is proud to support these students as they embark on preparing for a career with a desire to help and serve others. Luthercare’s Nursing Scholarship Program offers scholarship opportunities for both local high school students and Luthercare team members. The program reflects our organization’s continuing commitment to quality care and the education of healthcare professionals. We recognize the need for passionate and dedicated nurses who work tirelessly to care for those who need it most. This scholarship program would not be possible without the generous donors who support Luthercare’s Nursing Scholarship Fund. This year, a special one-time $3,000 nursing scholarship is being awarded in memory of Mary Roth, a longtime Lititz and Luther Acres resident who passed away in 2019 at the age of 95. Her sister, who is also a resident of Luther Acres, wanted to find a meaningful way to recognize what would have been Mary’s 100th birthday this year and chose to help fund the education of a future nurse by setting up this special scholarship. Luthercare is grateful for this additional and unexpected scholarship and the gift it brings to the recipient.

Area students were among those inducted in spring 2023 into the Lebanon Valley College chapter of Delta Mu Delta. They are Rachel Aukamp, John Clawson and Autumn Greiner, all of Lititz.

Elise Westhafer, of Reinholds, was among the University of Scranton students inducted into Nu Rho Psi, the national honor society for neuroscience students.

Sarah-Etter Hinojosa, of Lancaster, was a member of the Cedarville University forensics team which won the National Christian College Forensics Invitational tournament held March 30 through April 1, 2023, at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho. Cedarville won 50 awards, including 10 individual student national championships. In addition to Cedarville winning the national championship team award, the group also placed first in the speech division and third in the debate division.

