College news

Dean’s list

Olivia Shenk was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Pittsburgh, where she is majoring in biological sciences. A 2020 graduate of Donegal High School, she is the daughter of Eric and Donna Shenk, of Mount Joy.

Honors

Madison Mohr, of Elizabethtown, was awarded the Chambliss Academic Achievement Award Silver Medal in the category of noteworthy achievements in athletics on April 16, 2021, at Kutztown University, where she is a senior majoring in sport management. She is a three-time All-American on the women’s soccer team, including First Team honors as a sophomore as one of the 12 best players in Division II. She is a three-time First Team All-Region player, three-time All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference First Team, is a two-time team MVP and was Kutztown’s Female Freshman of the Year in 2017. Mohr ranks fifth in school history with 28 career goals and seventh with 64 career points. She helped the Golden Bears reach the national semifinals for the first time in school history as a freshman, with three career NCAA Tournament appearances. She is a dean’s list student and a PSAC Scholar-Athlete.

Area students were among those who were recognized for serving as resident assistants for the 2020-21 academic year at Alvernia University, Reading. They are Corinne Hambleton, of Willow Street; and Danielle Reed, of Lancaster.

