College news

Honors

Area student-athletes were among those at Kutztown University honored in March 2023 as a part of the Pennsylvania Alpha Omega Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma in the National College Athlete Honor Society. They are Andrea Danciu, of Mohnton; Colleen Gilbert, of Willow Street; Sydney Pierson, of Elizabethtown; Alicia Underkoffler, of Elizabethtown; and Dana Wentz, of Leola.

Area students in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s business and hospitality division were among 23 chosen for internships during the upcoming Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023. Penn College students have been joining the Kentucky Derby hospitality crew since 1993. Working alongside chefs from around the nation, they gain experience in high-end, high-volume service, not only for Derby Day, but for the week of events leading up to it. They will help prepare food in premium dining rooms at the Downs — those venues that host celebrities and other VIP guests — and staff the main kitchen. Penn College students slated to complete Kentucky Derby internships are Carter P. Gordon, of Lancaster, majoring in professional baking; and Autumn B. Stanley, of Lincoln University, majoring in baking and pastry arts.

Area students were among those inducted into Phi Alpha Epsilon, Lebanon Valley College’s honor society that recognizes academic achievement and service to others. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Alyssa Matheus. Lititz — Madeline Grisbacher, Louise Nicole Honrade, Lauren Sprague. Manheim — Madison Carper, Livia Jackson. Paradise — Hope Fisher. Ronks — Isabella Calderone. Stevens — Amy Winger.

Area students were among 11 Lebanon Valley College students who traveled with college staff to Belfast, Northern Ireland, for a service-learning experience over spring break in 2023. They are Hope Davis, of Lititz, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in psychology; and Mary Weaver, of Manheim, who is pursuing a doctor of physical therapy.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.