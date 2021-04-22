College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2020 semester at Kent State University, Kent, Ohio. Lauren Elledge, of Washington Boro, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA. Those named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.4 GPA are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Erin Barnes. Lancaster — Erin Brinton, Isabella Howells. Landisville — Lanc Kim, Lily Zban. Lititz — Erica Corey.

Honors

Georgia Boyd-Matic, of Elizabethtown, was initiated recently into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Boyd-Matic was initiated at University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.

Area students were among those who were inducted recently into Tri Beta, the biology department honor society at Lebanon Valley College, Annville. They are Kyle Echterling, of Pequea; and Katherine Kimbark, of Mount Joy.

