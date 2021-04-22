College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s lists for the fall 2020 semester at Gettysburg College. They are listed with their hometowns. These students were named to the dean’s honor list with a 3.6 or above QPA. Akron — Adeline Hibshman. Elizabethtown — Kyra Buettner, Elizabeth Mehesy. Ephrata — Emma Groff. Honey Brook — Haley Shultz. Lancaster — Anna Aston, Delaney Funk, Andrew Martin, Isabel Miller, Ryan Nedrow, Lyndsey Nedrow, Teresa Rodgers, Jessica Roshon, Grace Torrance. Lititz — Matthew Peipher. Manheim — Madelyn Brenner. Narvon — Megan Jefferis. Oxford — Mason Clark. Strasburg — Julia Myers. These students were named to the dean’s commendation list with a QPA in the range of 3.300 to 3.599. Ephrata — Quinn Donahue. Kirkwood — Nathan Eller. Marietta — Ashleigh Blackwell. Lancaster — Tierney Cantwell, Emma Dieterle, Tyler Kniffin, Peyton Kolb, Andrew Lemon, James Mikulski. Leola — Brett Travis.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at University of the Sciences, Philadelphia. They are listed with their hometowns. Drumore — Sydney Sturgill. East Earl — Vera Wang. East Petersburg — Chandler Johnson. Ephrata — Jasmeen Kaur. Holtwood — Mark Smith. Lancaster — Andreea Glavce, Stuti Joshi, Sabrina Mallozzi, Mina Salama, Haide Sorial. Landisville — Christina Bui. Leola — Ashley Nguyen. Lititz — Emma Arnold. Manheim — Brooke Kratz. Millersville — Emily Robb. Mohnton — Hope Coffinberger. Mount Joy — Dylan Zuch. New Holland — Julie Nguyen. Reinholds — Alec Sherk. Willow Street — Lisa Strausner.

Honors

Area Eastern Mennonite University student-athletes were among those named to the National Academic Squad by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. They are Rachel Breslin, of Lititz; and Lauren Hartzler, of Manheim.

Area students were among those who were awarded scholarships during the spring 2021 term by the Central Penn College’s Education Foundation. They are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Jolene Rojas. Ephrata — Nicole Eberly, Laura Jacobs. Lancaster — Keyla Abreu Carrasco, Amy Alcantara, Susan Enlow, Bishal Gurung, Michael Mason, Kevin Mejia, Estephany Nunez Jimenez, Thyda Nuon, Kerstin Wiegand. Lititz — Shane Howell. Marietta — Holly Willing. Mount Joy — Kayla Murren. Oxford — Shannon Martin. Refton — Marissa Rabold.

Benson P. Weaver, of Lititz, passed the Certified SolidWorks Professional exam, earning an industry certification. He is a student at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, where he is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in engineering design technology.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.