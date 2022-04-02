College news

Graduations

Mathew Kissel, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland, in December 2021.

Local students were among those who graduated in December 2021 from Baylor University, Waco, Texas. Amy Sheely, of Columbia, received a Master of Science in communication sciences and disorders. Matthew Blair Whitney, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in business administration in supply chain management/management information systems.

Local students were among those who graduated in December 2021 from Bloomsburg University. Meredith Norris, of Atglen, graduated magna cum laude with a degree in sociology. Marisa Olszewski, of Mount Joy, graduated with a degree in business administration management. Adam Shultz, of Elizabethtown, graduated cum laude with a degree in philosophy.

Local students were among those who graduated in fall 2021 from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio. Will McClintock, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in business administration in management and strategic leadership. Tammy Ragsdale, of Gap, received a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Charles Stork, of Lititz, received a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Benjamin Zimmerman, of Akron, received a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Local students were among those who received degrees following the fall 2021 and winter 2022 session at Kutztown University. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Students who have requested privacy are not listed publicly. Columbia — Gabe John Grove, Bachelor of Science in social studies education, magna cum laude. Lancaster — Ethan M. Eisenhart, Bachelor of Science in cinema, television and media production; Adam Robert Hinde, Master of Library Science; Julie Torres, Bachelor of Arts in history, magna cum laude. Lititz — Tyler C. Borg, Bachelor of Science in business administration in management/supply chain management, cum laude; Rylee Derr, Bachelor of Science in elementary education, magna cum laude; Ella L. Schnoor, Bachelor of Science in social media theory and strategy, summa cum laude. Marietta — Eoin R. Cushey, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Mohnton — Maleeka Bennett, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Morgan Fox Geske, Master of Education in secondary education (curriculum and instruction). Morgantown — Marie Yeoh, Master of Education in secondary education. Mountville — Carlee Rebekah Moyer, Master of Education in music education. Reinholds — Eric A. Young, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies, summa cum laude. Robesonia — Brenden George Harnly, Bachelor of Science in cinema, television and media production. Willow Street — Kamar C. Bennett, Master of Education in secondary education

