College news

Graduations

Mariano De Leon, of Lancaster, received an Associate in Applied Science degree in web page development and design from Bismarck State College, Bismarck, North Dakota, in fall 2020.

Area students were among those who graduated in January 2021 from Northampton Community College, Bethlehem. Cassidy Hess, of New Holland, received an Associate of Applied Science in dental hygiene; Katherine McLain, of East Petersburg, received an Associate of Applied Science in early childhood education.

Area students were among those who graduated in winter 2020-2021 from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometown and degree. Elizabethtown — Darlene Buckwalter, Master of Science in Education; Laura Cropper, Master of Science in Education; Melissa Robinson, Master of Science in Education. Ephrata — Amy Ward, Master of Science in Nursing. Honey Brook — Heather Stine, Master of Science in Education. Lancaster — Shawn Robbins, Master of Science in Education; Jennifer Snyderman, Master of Science in Education. Leola — Laura Bawell, Master of Science in Education. Lititz — Emily Myers, Master of Science in Nursing. Mount Joy — Ryan Musser, Master of Science in Education; Dale Shreiner, Master of Science in Education.

Dean’s list

Elizabeth Cesarone, a 2020 graduate of Manheim Township High School, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester of her freshman year at Central Michigan University.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio. They are Kayla Garcia, of Lititz; and Brooke Yearsley, of Oxford.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Edinboro University. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster - Dannielle Elizabeth Courtot, Eleena Joy Westlund. Leola — Sydney R. Dundon. Lititz — Connor B. Wentworth. Oxford — Raudel Franco-de-Santos, Emily Ann Muniz, Cecilia Marie Muscella, Alondra Popoca, Arianna Renee Rochester.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2020 semester at St. Francis University, Loretto. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA were Allison Appleton, of Millersville; Shannon Cody, of Honey Brook; Nicole Davis, of Robesonia; Emily Lunger, of Nottingham; and Aubrey Suydam, of Lancaster. Named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA were Michelle Cybulski, of Leola; Daniel Fry, of Lancaster; Faythe Miller, of Lititz; Carysse Norris, of Narvon; and Abigail Romig, of Honey Brook.

Honors

David Hinnenkamp, of Lancaster, a fourth-year medical student at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, has successfully matched into a residency in internal medicine at William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Now a second lieutenant in the Army Medical Department of the U.S. Army, Hinnenkamp will be promoted to the rank of captain when he receives his Doctor of Medicine degree in May 2021. Residency programs typically begin in July.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.