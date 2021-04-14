College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of December 2020 and January 2021. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Christiana — Thomas Richard Zanecosky, Bachelor of Science in computer science/software engineering. Cochranville — Emily Christine Easterday, Bachelor of Science in biology/ecology, conservation and environmental. Lancaster — Abby L. Blake, Doctor of Education in curriculum and instruction. Mohnton — Zachary Allen Spang, Bachelor of Science in computer science/cyber security. Mount Joy — Alyssa Ann Bonner, Master of Science in safety sciences. Narvon — Christine Nicole Mitchell, Bachelor of Science in human development and family science. Reinholds — Madison Taylor Youst, Bachelor of Science in athletic training.

Dean’s list

Liam Hanley, of Bainbridge, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2020 semester at Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minnesota.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Lehigh University, Bethlehem. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Alexa Bennetch. Ephrata — Tyler Hogue. Honey Brook — Carolyn Simmet. Lancaster — Grace Fahrney, Josiah Frith, Eric Lai, Anna Peris, William Yaeger, Jamie Zamrin. Leola — Jordyn Hock. Lititz — Nicolas Altenderfer, Ethan Heller, Rachel Houser. Millersville — Mason Garcia. Mohnton — Sean Bachman. Robesonia — Jacklyn Clauss. Stevens — Sara Davis. Willow Street — Luke Brodersen.

Honors

Area students were among those at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton who learned their residency placements March 19 2021 during the National Resident Matching Program’s “Match Day,” an event at which all fourth-year M.D. students around the country simultaneously open their envelopes to learn where they will spend the next three to seven years training in specialties. Residencies typically begin July 1. Nhuna Thi Ha, of Mountville, matched into emergency medicine at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Lauren L. Schumacher, of Lancaster, matched into psychiatry at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago.

Area Lebanon Valley College student-athletes were among those who earned spots on the 2021 Zag Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Academic Squad. Additionally, as a team, LVC earned the academic team award. Individuals honored are Amanda Keller, of Lancaster; Sarah Leidich, of Mount Joy; and Madeline Reider, of Lititz.

Widener University, in partnership with WCAU-TV NBC10, recognized Kenna Mullins, of Oxford, as a winner of the Widener University High School Leadership Award. In 2021, the program recognized 129 students from high schools throughout the region for their ability to stand up for what they believe in, speak out on behalf of others and make an impact in their communities. Mullins, a student at Oxford Area High School, has made a difference by raising awareness about recycling in the school community and continuing to advocate for this initiative. Any of these students who enroll at Widener will take part in its Apogee Leadership Scholars program and receive a $20,000 scholarship over four years. Apogee Scholars receive four years of leadership programming and earn a Widener Leadership Certificate.

Brikel Remper, of Newmanstown, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Remper was initiated at Arcadia University.

