Dean’s list

Mason Flowers earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Shippensburg College. He is the son of Christopher and Karen Flowers, of Elizabethtown.

Jason Wang, of Lancaster, earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis, where he is enrolled in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

Jacob Reyher, of Honey Brook, earned dean’s list honors at University of Dallas, Irving, Texas, where he is a sophomore majoring in business.

Honors

Brendan King, of Manheim, was inducted into Beta Beta Beta, the national honor society for biology at University of Scranton.

Area students were among those initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. They are listed with their hometowns and universities. Lancaster — Breck Artz, Widener University; Jenny Hernandez, Indiana University of Pennsylvania; Erin Lehman, Widener University; Todd Snovel, Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Millersville — Katherine Sahd, Clemson University.

Area students were among those who earned and Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar Award at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York, on March 23, 2023. The award celebrates the top 1% of undergraduate students who achieve academic excellence while also giving back to the community through civic or volunteer work, by conducting research, or being engaged in a co-op or work in their field of study. They are Olivia Gallucci, of Lititz, who is in the computing security program; Carolyn Higgins, of Morgantown, who is in the physician assistant program.

Laura Szeredai, of Mohnton, was inducted into the Phi Alpha Honor Society for academic excellence in Alvernia University’s Social Work programs.

