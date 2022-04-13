College news

Graduations

Anne L. Sensenig graduated from the University of Chicago in March 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in economics. Anne is a 2018 graduate of Ephrata High School.

Natalie Flaim, of Ephrata, graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa on Feb. 25, 2022.

Area students were among those who graduated recently from Kent State University, Kent, Ohio. Beatrix Greiner, of Columbia, received a Master of Music degree. Joshua Warren, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science degree.

Honors

Lindamarie Olson, of Millersville, has been selected as a 2022 recipient of a Dissertation Fellowship by the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. The $10,000 fellowships are designed to support active society members in the dissertation writing stage of doctoral study. Olson is one of 10 recipients nationwide to receive the award. Olson is a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Houston. Her research focuses on interventions for at-risk youth to reduce their initial contact with the justice system and to limit their ongoing involvement in the system. The recipients were selected based on a number of criteria including how the fellowship will contribute to the completion of the dissertation, significance of the original research and endorsement by the dissertation chair.

Three students at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design recently have been honored by communications and design organizations. Dzifa Lassey, Class of ’24, graphic design major, in March was awarded the 2022 Diversity Scholarship by the College and University Public Relations and Associated Professionals organization at its annual spring conference. CUPRAP includes representatives from nearly 100 institutions. It presents one scholarship annually based on academic ability, communications skills and creativity as demonstrated through work samples. The Maryland native also serves as president of the College’s Student Council. Christina Clemente and Jose Rosado, both Class of 2022 graphic design majors, recently won recognition in Graphic Design USA’s national packaging competition with their designs for headphone and earbud packaging. The competition honors both professionals and students annually. Clemente is secretary of the student AIGA chapter and a Designathon participant, and Rosado is completing an internship with FORCEpkg. They will be honored in the April issue of GDUSA Magazine.

Clark Mummau, of Mount Joy, is a staff member of The Collegian, the student newspaper of Grove City College, which recently won five Student Keystone Media Awards for news coverage, photography and opinion writing.

Local students were among those recently inducted into Omega Beta Sigma, the women’s business honor society, at University of Scranton. They are Alexandra Weinstein and Nicole Weinstein, both of Mohnton.

Local students were among those inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national honor society for students who have achieved an academic average of 3.5 or higher during their first year or term of higher education, at Delaware Valley University, Doylestown. They are Rianna Green, of Peach Bottom; Justin Kaufman, of Mohnton; Elissa Niggel, of Lititz; and Austin Reiff, of Lancaster.

Local students were among those initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines at Pennsylvania State University. They are Kellie Fink, of Denver; and Bryce Katch, of Lititz.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.