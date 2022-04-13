College news

Dean’s list

Caleb Horning was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Cairn University, where he is a junior majoring in health and physical education. A 2018 graduate of Cocalico High School, he is the son of Phil and Kelly Horning, of Adamstown.

Abby Horning was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Cairn University, where she is a sophomore majoring in elementary education. A 2020 graduate of Cocalico High School, she is the daughter of Phil and Kelly Horning, of Adamstown.

Jordan Photis was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester with a 3.8 GPA at the University of Delaware, where he is majoring in mathematics. A 2021 graduate of Penn Manor High School, he is the son of Paul and Krista Photis, of Mountville.

Liam Hanley, of Bainbridge, earned president’s list honors with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Jesenia Hernandez, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Morgan Bonner, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Penn State University. A 2019 graduate of Hempfield High School, Bonner is a junior in the Eberly College of Science.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Loyola University Maryland, Baltimore, Maryland. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Jennifer Chung, Allison Keck, Michael Myers, Emma Rulli, Victoria Shelton. Manheim — T.K. Kauffman. New Holland — Kayla Lipson.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.