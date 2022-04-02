College news

Dean’s list

Leah Bowman, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.75 GPA for the fall 2021 semester at Bluffton University, Bluffton, Ohio.

Donovan Green, of Mountville, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Widener University, Chester, where he is a senior with a double major in marketing and business management.

Christopher Martin, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at John Carroll University, University Heights, Ohio.

Hayden Leever, of Morgantown, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Biola University, La Mirada, California, where he is majoring in mathematics.

William Perkins, of Holtwood, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Northern Vermont University.

Ashley Sham, of Lititz, was named to the honors list for the fall 2021 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Abigail Semeneck, of Christiana, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, New Jersey.

Ellen Albers, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa.

Local students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Wyoming. They are Elias S. Rhoads, of East Petersburg; and Kayla Wenzler, of Denver.

Local students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota. They are Siliphone Phommachanthone, of Ephrata; and Connor Pernice, of Landisville.

Local students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Baylor University, Waco, Texas. They are Matthew Whitney, of Lancaster; Alex Mellinger, of Reinholds; and Andrew Pritchard, of Strasburg.

Local students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York. They are listed with their hometowns. Bainbridge — Luke Brumm. Denver — Zachary Hooper. Elizabethtown — Zach Machtinger, Mia Roth, Spencer Roth, Garrit Witters. Lancaster — Zelig Goodman-Hoffman, Celina Nazario, Jay Nazario, Dara Prak. Lititz — Asher Christner, Olivia Gallucci. Manheim — Taylor Hess. Marietta — Michael Maag, Shawn Maag. Morgantown — Mia Basilio. Mount Joy — Sophie Buckwalter, Owen Heistand. Oxford — Michael Hale. Paradise — Trishelle Hoopes. Strasburg — Jose Estevez, Adam Harnish.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2021 semester at Saint Francis University, Loretto. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Nicole Davis, of Robesonia; and Dallan Schoenberger, of Elizabethtown. Named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 GPA are Jake Harbach, of Narvon; Emily Lunger, of Nottingham; Carysse Norris, of Narvon; Lauren Pyle, of Lititz; Jared Sadowski, of Robesonia; and Carly Sedun, of Elizabethtown.

Local students were among those named to the honors lists for the fall 2021 semester at Widener University. Named to the president’s list are Emma Cummings, of Lancaster; and Kathryn Labezius, of Lancaster. Students named to the dean’s list are listed with their hometowns. East Earl — Madison Reeser. Elizabethtown — Matthew Piermattei, James Rodgers. Ephrata — Samuel Knowles. Honey Brook — Elizabeth Yoder. Lancaster — Jackson Casey, Emma Cummings, Kevin Draeger, Brian Hoffman, Jacob Kopelman, Kathryn Labezius, Shawn Larroza, Holly Newswanger. Lititz — Mason Lefever, Elizabeth Martin, Lindsay Quinn. Mohnton — Nicholas Trinkley. Mountville — Donovan Green. Newmanstown — Olivia Weik. Nottingham — Nicole Gomez, Rosemary Mack. Oxford — Hannah D’Aquanno, Payton Ingiosi, Julianna Salvadore. Quarryville — Nicolas Tejada.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Delaware Valley University, Doylestown. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Robert Bright, Joseph Grant. Conestoga — Emma Hamaker. Denver — Leah Sitar. Elizabethtown — Aaron Brandt, T.J. Smith. Ephrata — Katelyn Sauder. Lancaster — Sarah Armstrong, Benjamin Collister, Monique DuBose, Zachary Nolen, Austin Reiff. Lititz — Elissa Niggel, Mr. Anthony Rago. Mohnton — Justin Kaufman. Narvon — Madelynn Sasso. Peach Bottom — Rianna Green. Reinholds — Sarah Zook.

Local student-athletes were among those from Lebanon Valley College named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s Fall Academic Honor Roll. They are listed with their hometowns and sports team. Denver — Angela Strock, women’s soccer. Elizabethtown — Caleb Gaumer, football. Ephrata — Jocelyn Umana, women’s soccer. Lancaster — Jeffrey Campagna, men’s cross country; Emma Houck, women’s soccer; Carly Kleintop, women’s soccer; Cole Lehman, men’s cross country; Lucy McGloshen, women’s soccer; Brianna Mumma, women’s soccer; Kurtis Rineer, men’s soccer; Anderson Velozwong, men’s soccer; Lauren Weaver, women’s soccer. Lititz — Brady Knier, men’s cross country; Madeline Reider, field hockey; Kyra Rishell, women’s soccer; Alice Thorsen, volleyball; Liliana Weidman, women’s soccer. Manheim — Madison Carper, women’s soccer; Tyler Hartl, football; Emma Levitan, women’s cross country; Rachel Merrill, women’s soccer; Tylee Stauffer, women’s soccer. Millersville — Mikiah Sangrey, volleyball. Mount Joy — Sarah Leidich, field hockey; Tyler Snavely, men’s soccer. Mountville — Reily Shelly, volleyball. Narvon — Alexander Diedrich, football team; Jesse Martin, football team; Alyssa Yoder, women’s soccer. Reinholds — Brandon Brubaker, football. Strasburg — Joseph Underwood, football. Willow Street — Cameron Niemeyer, football.

